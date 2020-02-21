The former Vanessa Tyler and Reginald Cleveland were married Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Marks Baptist Church in Browns Mills, New Jersey. The wedding colors were rose quartz and gray. The bride’s mother did the floral arrangements. Vanessa channeled her inner princess with not one — but two dresses. The first gown was white, traditional ballroom styled gown with a pretty sweetheart neckline and lots of shimmer. It reminded the bride of Cinderella’s gown which made her feel like royalty when she put it on. The second dress was an off-white ivory color, very form-fitting, small train attached to the back, lots of lace and beaded details on the front. The reception dress was more relaxed, easier to move around in and perfect for dancing.
The Bride
Vanessa Tyler was born in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, and lived in Bucks County with her mother and siblings for most of her life. During the second half of high school, her family moved to Northeast Philadelphia where she graduated from The Philadelphia Academy Charter High School. She was a member of the National Honor Society in High school and attended Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania where she completed her undergraduate program in Business Administration. Some of Vanessa’s hobbies include working out, shopping and volunteering at the local animal shelter (she loves dogs).
The Groom
Reginald Cleveland is from Browns Mills, New Jersey, and was raised by his father, Pastor Michael Wayne Cleveland who was a former pastor of the church where they got married. In addition, to his father, the groom was raised by his hilarious family because my mother was not around. Reggie — as he’s known to his friends — attended the Art Institute of Philadelphia and got an associate’s degree in graphic design and a bachelor’s degree in animation and multimedia design and graduated with honors. When he’s not working, Reggie is drawing and creating. The groom even designed the programs for the wedding.
The Bridal Party
The flower girls and ring bearer were Celine Morris, Asia Jenkins and Logan Gee. Groomsmen were: best man was groom’s brother Michael Cleveland, junior groomsman was his nephew Michael Joseph Cleveland (MJ), ring bearer was his nephew Parker Gee, his other two brothers were also groomsmen: Quron Gee and Akio Fisher, his cousin Craig Jenkins, the rest were close friends: Peter Ventus, Marques Vereen, and Kevin Hall.
How They Met
It all began in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The couple met at work and the groom trained Vanessa. They were friends for a few years and both were dating other people when they met so they got the opportunity to get to know each other as friends first and built a relationship off of that.
The Proposal
The proposal happened in Leland, North Carolina, on Thanksgiving morning 2018. Two of the groom’s cousins also got engaged (not the same Thanksgiving but in the past). He called an aunt before he drove there to let her know that he was going to propose. Once he got there his aunt helped him hide the ring from Vanessa. Before praying over his aunt’s dinner the family went around a circle saying what they were thankful for. I of course went last and once it was my turn I said, “I am thankful for. So, when it got to Reginald, he said, “What I would be most thankful for is if you Vanessa would marry me.” He got down on one knee and presented the ring. His family jumped for joy and Vanessa was so shocked that he had to ask her twice.
Reflections in Their Words
The groom: A strong friendship is the glue that bound us together. The bride: The greatest thing you will ever learn, is just to love and be loved in return.
The Reception
The reception was at Falls Manor in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. The couple had Bruce Dixon — also known as — DJ Cincere rocked the house the entire night. Reginald recalls, “I would say the dance battles we had all night and the swag surf were the most fun moments during the reception.” And who’s the better dancer ... the groom wins that battle because the bride only knows the one-two-step.
The Honeymoon
For the honeymoon, the couple stayed at the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba. Their honeymoon was not without its Philadelphia connections too. They traveled the entire island using a compass and got to meet Philadelphia’s own Floyd Mayweather and they also witnessed Wanya Morris from Boys II Men get married on the beach from their balcony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.