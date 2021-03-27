The former Salima Suswell and Mouhamadou Diop were married on February 24, 2021 at the Etat Civil Hopital Principal, a marriage administration building in Dakar, Senegal. The couple celebrated their union in traditional Senegalese fashion, dressed in beautiful African garb and with both a religious and civil ceremony. Most Senegalese weddings contain both traditional, religious, and civil elements.
Salima and Mouhamadou had a religious marriage ceremony on January 11, 2020, and their civil ceremony a year later. During the religious ceremony, the two were married by an Imam at the home of the groom’s eldest uncle in Dakar. It’s an old African tradition that the eldest son in the family leads the family. The Imam is one who leads Muslim worshipers in prayer and also performs the religious ceremony for a Muslim couple to be legally wed under Islamic law.
The bride and groom celebrated their religious nuptials just before restrictions and social distancing guidelines were put in place due to COVID 19. They relished every minute of their wedding day, especially their reception which included lots of family, prayer, love, food, and fun. The guests were served the very traditional Senegalese dish of Thièboudienne, also know as Jollof Rice, a fish and rice dish served family-style.
The wedding colors were white and silver. The flowers were provided by Eden Flowers in Dakar. They were gorgeous African white roses mixed with an array of other homegrown white flowers decorated with a white ribbon wrapped in pearls, and gold pins throughout the bouquet. The bride looked stunning in her custom-made gown by Senegalese designer and tailor Ndèye Rokhaya. Ndèye sent Salima a few designs in preparation for the wedding and from there they worked together to create the perfect gown. The couple wore matching white ensembles, with silver embellishments.
On the day of their civil (legal) marriage at the Etat Civil Hopital Principal, the newlyweds weren’t able to gather with family and friends for a large reception due to the pandemic but that did not dampen their big day.
The Bride
Salima, the daughter of Majeedah and Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid, is a Philadelphia native who resides in Chestnut Hill. She attended Overbrook High School then went on to attend Peirce College and Drexel University. Over the course of her professional career, Salima became an entrepreneur, political strategist, and philanthropist. She owns and operates a thriving public policy and management consulting firm based in Philadelphia named Evolve Solutions LLC. Her parents are both community leaders, with over 40 years of dedicated service to the Philadelphia community. Following in her parents’ footsteps, one of Salima’s favorite things to do is volunteer work. Her other hobbies include traveling, reading, writing poetry.
The Groom
Mouhamadou, a native of Dakar Senegal, is the son of Moussa Diop and Yacine Ndiaye. A simple Muslim man who has built a life on peace. Mouhamadou shows a great amount of appreciation and gratitude for all that he has been blessed with. Peace is what helps keep him organized when it comes to managing his daily life. He is also a businessman, who takes great pride in his work. Mouhamadou got a business license over 10 years ago and started an import-export business which has become very successful. When not working, he enjoys basketball, football, swimming, watching all sports including MMA.
How They Met
The happy couple met in Dakar, Senegal in 2019. Salima had planned a trip and was visiting the country mostly for leisure but with some business dealings on her agenda. Salima met Mouhamadou on the first day she arrived in Dakar. He worked with the resort where she was staying. As Salima recalls the story, she wasn’t immediately drawn to Mouhamadou, although she had learned later that he was immediately attracted to her.
The Proposal
The proposal happened after Jummah, the holiest day of the week in the Muslim faith, at Massalikul Jinan, a brand new mega-mosque in Dakar. Over lunch, Mouhamadou asked Salima to marry him. After thinking he was playing a joke and then thinking he was crazy, she accepted. They celebrated with a huge family gathering that weekend at his eldest uncle’s home.
The couple spent a lot of time together over the course of three weeks and had fallen madly in love. Before Salima left Senegal, they were married religiously after a little more than two weeks of knowing each other. The bride describes that experience as a whirlwind.
The Honeymoon
After their civil ceremony, the couple had spent time together at Ngor Island, one of the most popular beaches in Dakar.
Reflections in Their Words The Groom
“My wedding day was unlike any day that I ever lived in my life and it makes me want to be a better person because right now I share my life with my beautiful wife. And I love you so much, baby.”
The Bride
“Mouhamadou’s love changed my entire life. Who he is, where he comes from and everything that he stands for makes it so very easy to love him. Mouhamadou is the best man I have ever known. Our wedding day is a day that I will cherish for the rest of eternity. My love for my husband is difficult to reduce to the jurisdiction of words, but I will say this, nothing compares to it! I love you my honey, forever ever, forever ever, and Always!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.