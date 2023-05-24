The premise of Ayana V. Jackson's exhibition at the National Museum of African Art is horrific yet hopeful. Her array of photographs, videos, costumes and installations illustrates a science-fictional notion: that pregnant African women who were thrown — or jumped — overboard from slave ships then gave birth to babies who could breathe underwater. The surviving children populated an aquatic realm called Drexciya.

The artist, who's known primarily as a photographer, is highly present in "From the Deep: In the Wake of Drexciya with Ayana V. Jackson." She appears in photos and videos, wearing fanciful outfits and diving in deep waters. Yet she had numerous collaborators in the project, and is extrapolating a concept that's not originally hers. Drexciya was first imagined by a Detroit musical duo of the same name. As Drexciya, James Stinson and Gerald Donald made electronic dance music from 1992 to 2002, until Stinson's death from a heart ailment.

