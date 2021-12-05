TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
The thought of cramming into a tour bus to sit next to a stranger for hours while someone gives a lack-luster tour during the pandemic is horrifying. A new travel app named Bounce will change the way you tour and for fans of the Rocky movie franchise this app is a game changer.
David House is from Southampton, England. He grew up living across the dock where the famous Titanic ship sailed from, unbeknownst to him. He realized people have gems in their neighborhoods and may not even know it! He eventually became a musician, performer and actor and traveled for work.
“As I started traveling around a lot and worked in a number of different countries. I realized every tourist destination I’ve ever been to feels the same. They are not the same, but they feel the same. There’s a disconnect. It’s herd tourism. You’re shuffled where you need to go,” says House.
After working for high-end boutique hotels entertaining, producing shows for the guests and helping with off-site activities, “the tourist stuff,” he quickly noticed how impersonal and rushed most tours were and he wasn’t pleased. That’s where the idea for the app was born. He developed a real passion for improving the tourist experience.
House then found an app creator to bring his idea to fruition and birthed the Bounce app. The app is a brand new travel and entertainment companion app unlike anything before where fans can visit touristy places, be navigated by the app where to go and hear information about their destination. The first experience on the app is the “Rocky Tour Experience” right here in Philadelphia.
Once House founded and created the app, he partnered with MGM, who has all the rights to the Rocky movie franchise including the music, and set out to Philadelphia to create this Rocky experience where fans can visit the places in the movie, hear the behind-the-scenes stories and explore Rocky’s world throughout the city. House said the Rocky Experience was an “obvious choice because we had access to it through our partnership with MGM.”
He recalls his first time being in Philadelphia saying, “What I discovered was phenomenal. You get lost there. There’s all these nice areas, but you side step slightly off that main track and you’re like oh wow. The murals, the culture, the art scene — the underground art scene, there’s so much cool stuff.”
The Rocky Experience is a way to fully immerse yourself in Rocky’s Philadelphia on your own time, for as long as you want and you can even do the tour with your friends. For $29.99 you can purchase the Rocky Experience on the Bounce app and do the tour alone or add up to 6 friends for free. Everyone participating in the tour can have the experience on their own phones and enjoy the Rocky tour together, but also independently. No need to sit next to a stranger on a tour bus worrying about their mask not covering their nose or the lady coughing in the front to see some sights. The app allows you to hop in your own car to navigate through the tour and spend all the time you need.
The Rocky Experience on the Bounce app launched on November 21st, the same day the franchise debuted in 1975. Not only will participants enjoy the Rocky movie landmarks in the City of Brotherly Love, but can also be quizzed on their knowledge of the cast, learn about the historical background and hear the actual music from the movie. It brings to life this iconic film for the tourists and allows Philadelphians to find hidden gems in their own city.
This tour will take you to places like Adrian’s Restaurant, which is The Victor Cafe, in South Philadelphia, the Thomas Aquinas Church, which is where Rocky goes to get his blessings, and if you’re tired after that you can pause the tour and then resume later. You can continue to Mickey’s gym in Kensington and the site of where Adrian’s pet store was, which no longer exists. This is more than visiting the conventional Art Museum steps, which the app also takes you to! To make things more exciting, you can do the Rocky Step Challenge, where you can race Rocky up the steps, against his real race time in the movie, while simultaneously hearing the original soundtrack in the movie.
App participants will be empowered to choose options to customize the experience, such as duration, destination, pace, storylines, music backdrops and so much more. If you breeze through the tour it will take you about 2 hours, but you can always take your time if that’s what you choose to do. It’s your experience!
Bounce plans to add more experiences to the app. Some of those experiences will be right here in Philadelphia. To purchase The Rocky Tour Experience download the Bounce app in the Apple App Store or visit experiencebounce.com.
