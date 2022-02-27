There has always been a fascination with magic. There are countless books and movies about witches and wizards . The release of the Harry Potter books and movies managed to kick that fascination into overdrive because Harry Potter’s gave children and adults a life-like look at that magical world. To capitalize on this craze, a wizard-inspired immersive cocktail bar and restaurant is coming to Philly this spring.
The Cauldron’s first location was very fittingly in London, where Harry Potter was filmed. Rutger’s alumni and Marlton, New Jersey native Matthew Cortland quit his job to follow his dream of opening an immersive magical bar.
Cortland started as a teacher for Teach For America and worked at Overbrook High School In Philadelphia. He later moved to Florida to receive a masters in creative digital media and learned how to make technology. Five years ago, he started telling people about his idea to open a wizard-inspired bar and the reaction was mixed.
“I started telling people ‘I’m going to quit my job and open this thing’ and it was a bit of a leap of understanding for people because nothing like this ever existed before,” says Cortland. He decided to move to London to start his company.
With his background in technology and his love for reading fantasy books, Cortland invented a magic wand to make this fantasy real. After creating this unique magic wand with miniature technology, Cortland says “the logical place for me to go was a bar setting, a pub setting, where IoT (Internet Of Things) technology was blended into the fabric of what it was. So there’s tech all around you and you don’t realize it. You don’t see it. It’s just there. And the magic wand is the key to interacting and I thought a pub was an accessible point for that because it’s the gateway to a magical world.”
The magic wand that Cortland created is the “key” to unlocking the bar’s magical features. There are items all over the bar that interact with the wand. The wand can lock and unlock an “enchanted” cabinet at the bar and can make an “enchanted” unicorn dispense a cocktail into your glass. The wand also illuminates when gripped the right way and can be customized. The wand is fully interactive with the whole bar and restaurant and has sensors that keep the tab. It looks like a real wand. As an extra treat, a robe is included to complete the wizard look.
In addition to the “magic” at the bar, The Cauldron’s big attraction is the Potion Making Experience. “It is an hour and 45 minutes of ‘Spellcasting 101’ and includes three drinks. One drink you pour as a welcome drink with our magic wand. Then you sit down at a workstation and make two additional drinks. The first one’s called the ‘Transfiguration Tonic’ and the second one is called ‘Lost Time.’” They use the magic wand to interact with equipment at the table,” says Cortland.
There are also non-alcoholic options. Students are equipped with a cast-iron cauldron and potions instructions, as well as fresh ingredients to brew two illuminating, bubbling, and smoking drinks to enjoy. That experience is ticketed and sessions start at $39.99 per ticket. Classes will be held in the basement of the Cauldron.
The food and drinks served in the walk-in bar area will also be themed. All drinks are made to be interactive and feature different effects like fire, ice, smoke, color change, clarification and even love.
“The Wizard of Menlo Park” is a Thomas Edison-inspired ginger cocktail that shoots plumes of smoke into the air. The Cauldron’s love potion, “Damiana’s Charm,” uses Damiana, a natural aphrodisiac as a garnish.
The food will be British comfort food. The Fish & Chips will be served on a bed of hot river rocks that will bubble and smoke with sea salt vapor. The Cauliflower Cheese is served on a hot skillet that is lit on fire and extinguished with English white cheddar. The Elven Bread is a warm, freshly baked string-tied loaf of sweet bread wrapped in banana leaves, presented on a wooden log with a side of homemade lavender-honey yogurt dip. The Cauldron are working with local suppliers to bring aspects of Philly to what they are already doing.
“We just love fantasy and magic. It’s all just science that we don’t understand. We see all these ideas in fantasy, how do we mimic that with today’s technology to make that real. That’s what we do.”
The Cauldron is a dream come true for any fan of magic! Unfortunately, all the aspiring wizards and witches will have to wait until spring for The Cauldron to open it’s two-floor Philadelphia location. Philly’s magical bar won’t be opening until May, in the heart of Midtown Village at 1305 Locust Street. But you can travel to New York or London to visit the other Cauldron locations.
For more information, visit thecauldron.io/philly
