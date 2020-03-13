Now that the coronavirus (COVID-19) has officially been declared a global pandemic, life as we know it has been altered indefinitely.
Speaking from the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency saying, “Through a very collective action and shared sacrifice, national determination, we will overcome the threat of the virus.”
The crisis became real when NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball “suspended” their seasons, the NCAA basketball tournaments, also known as “March Madness” were canceled, Broadway theaters went dark and countless performances and social events were canceled.
Most of the state’s 41 cases of positive tests are in eastern Pennsylvania. Hardest hit is Montgomery County, with 18 cases. Cases announced Friday included the first two children under 18.
And Friday also saw the announcement that all public and parochial schools were being closed in Philadelphia through March 27, leaving parents wondering what to do with their children during that time.
Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said superintendents are trying to answer numerous questions, such as how they will feed children and whether they can do online instruction in the next two weeks.
“There are so many unknowns about this virus and the last thing a superintendent and board want to deal with is a sudden outbreak among kids in a building, and that will fly through a community so fast,” DiRocco said.
Also, there’s not much to do around town as more local events are being canceled or postponed and various arts and entertainment venues are shuttering.
Even adults who have been confined to their homes, find themselves at odds. While these at-home quarantines — self-imposed or otherwise — are in place, there are a number of ways for citizens, both young and old, to pass the time until life returns to normal.
Do your taxes: With just about a month left before the deadline, you’ve got plenty of time to square things with the IRS.
Tutoring: Are some of those kids who are now stuck at home having trouble with reading or math? Here is a great opportunity for parents who are also housebound to bring these students up to speed.
Touch base with people: Call friends and family for a real, live conversation, and find out how they have been coping with COVID-19 and beyond.
TV binge-watching: Curious about that show that everyone has been talking about, or have you fallen behind on a former favorite? Now is the time to get caught up.
Family film festival: Bring the family together, break out the popcorn, and revisit some of your favorite movies.
Online “gaming” tournaments: Are you a Madden fan? Do your kids love video games? Now is a good time to organize a cyber tournament among friends and family.
Watch the “soaps”: Were you once a devoted viewer of “General Hospital,” “The Young & the Restless” or “The Bold and the Beautiful?” When is the last time you’ve seen your “story?” While you’re home, you can carve out some time to see what Victor Newman is up to.
Housekeeping: Now, there is no excuse to put off those household chores that you have been avoiding. You can clean out your refrigerator, begin packing away your winter clothes or even get a jump on your Spring cleaning.
Try a new recipe: Since you don’t have to run home from work, come up with an idea for dinner, then get to cooking, you can actually get creative and create something new and delicious.
Arts and crafts: Are you crafty? You now have time to finish that blanket you’ve been crocheting, finally get to work on the scrapbook that you’ve been planning from the last vacation or family reunion, or even get started on some holiday gifts.
Train your dog: Do you have a precocious pup that’s running the house? Now that you got time to devote to training, you can turn your contrary canine into an incredible dog.
Journaling: With all that’s going on in the world now, it’s not like you don’t have a lot to write about! Maybe you can even get started on that book you’ve been thinking about.
These are just a few ideas for making the most of your time at home until the coronavirus crisis is resolved. See how many you can come up with on your own.
