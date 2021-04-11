One hardback was a bad idea. Two? Preposterous.
Last October, the night before I left for my first overnight bike trip, I examined all the articles spread before me on the floor and glanced at my list of nearly 100 items, including clothing, camping gear, emergency supplies and food for five days. I looked at the shiny red bags charged with carrying everything. I thought of the hardcore cyclists who drill holes in their toothbrushes to lighten their load and reminded myself — for the umpteenth time — that every ounce counts. Then I glanced at the second book and woefully added it to the reject pile.
For years, I’d been wanting to travel long distances by bike. In 2018, I bought an ultralight tent, which sat in my hallway for so long that I finally hid it to spare myself the guilt of having not yet planned a trip. But last fall, armed with a magazine assignment to write about biking the 184.5-mile Chesapeake & Ohio Canal towpath, I retrieved it from the depths of my closet.
Having contractually agreed to do something I had no idea how to do, I spent months soliciting guidance from friends and strangers, gearing up, training, organizing and practicing with heavy bags in tow. That — plus a fair amount of luck — yielded a trip with no falls, no flats, no rain and a solid packing list. I can hardly wait to do it again.
With bike sales soaring in the past year and travel still limited, many cyclists are considering taking trips on their bikes.
“I became an evangelist when I realized how easy it was,” said Marley Blonsky, who lives in Seattle and writes a blog on bike travel.
Ben Folsom, who lives in Alexandria, Va., and takes a multi-night bike trip every year, compared bike touring to jazz. “It can mean whatever you want,” he said. “You can stay in hotels or B&Bs, glamp or camp, go 100 miles or 10 miles a day, ride across the Great Divide or town to town.”
Talking to long-haul cyclists, I heard countless stories about the generosity of strangers who offered a meal or shelter; the joy of experiencing our country in intimate ways; the serenity of empty spaces and quiet towns; and the memorable conversations with those who have wildly different beliefs.
“On a bike, you’re approachable in a way that you never are otherwise,” said Ed McNulty, whom I met biking on the towpath. “I’ve never experienced kindness like I have when I’ve been out on a bike. Not to mention you get to ride a bike all day.”
If you have ever considered traveling on two wheels, this is your year. Read the tips below and get pedaling!
• Let go. Toss out any ideas of what bike travel looks like. Some beginners think bike touring is supposed to be this “big epic thing across the country or around the world,” said Dan Meyer, deputy editor of Adventure Cyclist magazine, “which isn’t the case. You can ride from your house to the next town over and stay at a friend’s or at a B&B, and that can be a great way to get into touring.” You can even use public transit to position yourself five or 10 miles from a campground or inn, spend the night and return. You’ll also need to let go of strict schedules and expect the unexpected.
• Decide how you want to roll. Want to pedal solo? With a co-pilot? A small group of friends? If you’re riding with others, set expectations about pace and schedule ahead of time. If you’re not yet comfortable taking the plunge, join a tour, like those organized by Adventure Cycling Association (ACA) or REI, and check with your bike shop for local events. Consider signing up for an extravaganza like Ragbrai, an annual, seven-day July ride across Iowa, or a fundraiser like the New York City-to-Philly Greenway ride in August. No matter how you go, you’ll find a bike trip recharges your batteries unlike any other mode of travel.
• Gear up. Got a bike? You’re off to a good start. Generally, “bike touring” cyclists hang luggage called panniers from metal racks above the front and/or back wheel. Those who are “bikepacking” are more likely riding on dirt, perhaps in the mountains, so they tend to have smaller bags attached directly to the frame of the bike, making it more agile. A waterproofing hack: Line your bag with garbage bags. Make sure you have easily accessible storage for your snacks, maps, phone and wallet. Gloves with padding are helpful, especially if you’re riding on a bumpy surface.
• Pack the items you hope you’ll never need. As one of my cyclist friends quipped, no trip is complete without at least one mechanical problem. Sure enough, my bike rack broke, and I was thankful to have zip ties and a bungee cord in my emergency stash. I also brought two extra tubes, a pump, a multi-tool to tighten bolts, a patch kit, electrical tape and rubber bands. The just-in-case items for your body are more personal. I brought acetaminophen, because I know I get headaches when I’m hungry, and ibuprofen for muscle strains. I packed many things I never unpacked: a knife, a whistle, toe and hand warmers for freezing nights and a small first-aid kit containing blister pads and a reflective blanket.
• Whittle down your weight. Whether one night or five months, you’ll want to bring as little as possible, said Alex Retana, a physical therapy assistant in Tampa, who biked 5,200 miles last summer from Vancouver, Wash., to Portland, Maine. With variable weather, it’s tricky to hit that sweet spot of packing enough to stay warm but not so much that you’re toppling over. Bring items that perform double duty. While you’ll travel lighter if you don’t pack your own bed, you’ll miss that awesome feeling of being self-sufficient on two wheels. In 2013, Dani Moore, a D.C. high school science teacher, biked from Arizona to D.C. over 68 days and camped most nights — opting for legal spots over stealth camping, a lodging tactic for some cyclists. She preferred campgrounds (or hotels in inclement weather) but occasionally knocked on doors to ask if she could pitch her tent on someone’s property. But also consider budget hotels, hostels and warm showers, a free hospitality exchange for cyclists.
• Consider chow. If your route will take you through small towns with interesting restaurants and aromatic bakeries, use that opportunity to pack less and sample local fare. You can also stock up at grocery and convenience stores with premade items or cooking supplies. This is not a time to skimp on calories. Resupply your water (at least two bottles) and food whenever you can. You’ll be surprised how quickly you burn energy, and how suddenly ravenousness can take over your body.
• Remember après-bike. Pack something super comfy for this time when you’re blissfully off the saddle, including flip-flops or plastic shoes like Crocs or Birkenstocks. Other cyclists say a lightweight camping chair is a must. When I crawled into my sleeping bag each night, I was thankful I’d brought the hardback — a historical novel about the C&O Canal — and a tiny book light.
• Ruminate on your route. Before he sets out, Folsom looks up routes on Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s TrailLink and then zooms into the Google Maps satellite view. ACA has maps (and an app) of 28 routes, covering 50,000 miles across nationwide.
• Ponder your posterior. Hygiene and comfort are critical, and saddle sores are no joke — and can end an otherwise enjoyable ride. Good bike shorts and a comfortable saddle are worth the investment. Meyer said new cyclists often think extra seat padding means extra comfort, but it’s more about the shape of the saddle. Ask your local bike shop if they have a demo program, which allows you to test different seats.
• Get real about risks. All of the openness and approachability we celebrate on a bike makes us vulnerable, too. Use common sense with your belongings and take care not to throw around flashy gear. If you can, ride on bike paths. If you must share the road with cars, use bike lights, even during the day.
• Behold your bike. Before you set out, treat your bike to a tuneup, and be attentive on your ride to unusual sounds that may signal a malfunction. After my rack broke, I got smarter about checking and tightening bolts nightly.
