A fashion flash mob invaded Love Park over the weekend. Local fashion line, D’iyanu took over the Center City space to showcase its Fall collection. D’iyanu is a ready-to-wear, trendy African-inspired fashion line known for its bold prints.
A fashion flash mob takes over Love Park
Julian Moore-Griffin TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
