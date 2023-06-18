A day to share food, culture and identity with loved ones, Juneteenth commemorates the freeing of enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, 2 1/2 years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. It is now recognized as a federal holiday.

Red foods, which symbolize resilience and joy, are traditionally eaten at Juneteenth celebrations. This brilliant watermelon chow chow and oven-roasted chicken, coated in a bright hibiscus barbecue sauce, are especially nice. But they’re also just suggestions. Add other red dishes, like strawberry hibiscus limeade, Charleston red rice or red velvet cupcakes. Or simply make a couple of the recipes below and fire up the barbecue to let the smell of charcoal, the official bullhorn of summer, summon the ones you love.

The New York Times

