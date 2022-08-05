After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the 2nd Street Festival comes back to Northern Liberties this Sunday to help close out the summer with music, food, and community. As the largest neighborhood festival with over 50 different restaurants, food trucks, and local shops participating in this year’s event, it’s sure to be a great way to spend the day.
Extending from N. 2nd Street to Spring Garden all the way through Girard, the festival, organized by the Northern Liberties Neighborhood Association (NLNA) and the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District (NLBID), is taking up space to provide a little something special for everyone to enjoy. Attending with the family? Make sure to check out the live bands, DJ’s, and stop by one of Art Star’s many pop-ups hosted by local vendors. Thinking of attending alone or with friends? Then visit one of the beer gardens or breweries located in the area. With so much to offer, not only are residents gearing up for the event — but shop owners, artists, and chef’s are too.
For the Culture Clothing, a Black-owned streetwear brand, is one of the many shops participating this weekend. Owner and co-founder Jarrod Wright shares how he’s been prepping for the influx of foot traffic this weekend.
“We are adding inventory in some items that we expect to do well. We have a meeting this week to establish our tent layout,” Wright says.
Through the nit and grit of planning, Wright shares what excites him most about the 2nd Street Festival. “The opportunity to interact with the people. The 2nd street Festival is always an opportunity for us to test what products do well in our home city. We get to interact with local customers to understand what they like and don’t like.” he says.
With so many vendors showcasing their inventory, this years lineup of vendors offers a wide variety of activities and delicious delights for Philly neighbors to enjoy. One such vendor is Cake For Breakfast’ CEO Ameerah Wilson. She says she excited at the chance to be amongst the people.
“As a small business owner [and] Philadelphia native, I’m most excited for the magnitude of this event. The ability to connect with so many people is extremely exciting,” Wilson shares.
Wright echoed Wilson’s sentiments regarding the festival as a celebration of community and coming together after a year of uncertainty for small business owners.
“It feels good to be with the people in this type of environment again! We are primarily e-commerce focused so to have those in-person conversations with customers is priceless.” he said.
The For the Culture Clothing store co-founder he hopes people will walk away understanding the uniqueness of his brand.
“We supply the culture. We are committed to changing the narrative of what it means to be a “streetwear” brand.” Wright says.
For many vendors and shop owners, festivals like 2nd Street aren’t just important for feeling like a part of a community — but about supporting local shop owners who’ve struggled financially during the pandemic.
Join the fun this Sunday at the 2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties, from Noon until 9 p.m.
For more information on this free festival, visit 2ndstfestival.org.
