The 2021 UNCF Virtual Philadelphia Mayor’s Masked Ball went off without a hitch Saturday evening.
For the first time in its nine-year history, the glamorous black-tie fundraiser took place online and as most predicted with all of the bells and whistles.
Delivering probably one of the best virtual events of the year. Every host, presenter, and honoree was dressed in beautiful ballroom attire positioned in the center of a digital wooden stage, with royal purple drapes in the background, and a hint of gold throughout its theme.
Just as the in-person annual masked balls before, this year’s virtual gala was an elegant celebration bringing together a unique mixture of dignitaries, civic leaders, volunteers, sponsors, celebrities, public officials, HBCU alumni, students, and people across the region who genuinely support UNCF’s mission of investing in young people’s future through education and college achievement.
6ABC anchor and reporter Rick Williams served as one of the guest emcees.
“I think we would all agree that 2020 was a challenging year, not only with the COVID pandemic but the social unrest as well. And through it all, UNCF held steadfast to its mission of helping students in need,” said Williams, during his opening remarks.
The Philadelphia mayor remains one of the main highlights of this social gathering. Following proper tradition, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney invited a student to his virtual table this year.
The mayor talked about his ongoing commitment to support Philadelphia students and shared why he personally believes the Philadelphia Mayor’s Masked Ball is a very important event.
“I'm honored to be a part of tonight's ninth annual UNCF virtual mayor's masked ball. This marks my sixth year of proudly hosting this very important event. Education always has been and always will be one of my top priorities. I cannot thank UNCF enough for all you do, for using your time, talent, and resources to help students in the Philadelphia area, achieve their dream of a college education,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
UNCF Philadelphia provided more than 170 scholarships to area students. In addition, the local chapter has always supported area HBCUs like Cheyney and Lincoln University. However, UNCF scholars also attend other local universities, such as Temple, Drexel, and the Community College of Philadelphia.
“Since 2016, When I first hosted this ball. We have raised over $2.5 million together. I look forward to helping raise even more,” said Kenney.
UNCF’s Better Future Scholars Student Christina Williams also showed her gratitude and spoke a bit about her journey as a first-generation college student.
"I'm using the power of the law to combat racial injustice and inequity in our society," said Williams.
Williams currently attends Clark Atlanta University.
"Throughout my collegiate journey, the United Negro College Fund has provided me, not only with much-needed financial support in the form of scholarships but also with mentorship, leadership, and professional and career development opportunities with the financial peace of mind that the UNCF has afforded me. I've been able to excel in my academics and engage in numerous meaningful extracurricular activities and experiences,” she said.
"One of the high points of my relationship with the UNCF was in 2013. When I was asked to co-chair Philadelphia's first UNCF masked ball along with Robert Bogle and Craig Adams," said Carol Clark Lawrence, 2021 MASKED award recipient, and former PNC executive.
Clark Lawrence was also instrumental in bringing the Octavius Catto statue to reality at City Hall.
"Our committee of dedicated individuals, was able to organize a spectacular mass call in two months with over 500 guests in attendance, that kind of success never occurs in a vacuum, and I'd like to acknowledge Mayor Jim Kenney, Romona Riscoe Benson, and Gregory E. Deavens, for their commitment and making this year's event, memorable and successful, particularly in the age of COVID-19," said Clark Lawrence.
Reverend Marshall P.H. Mitchell and The Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority with special recognition to John McNichol were also 2021 MASKED award recipients.
Samuel Jackson hosted the second half of the show.
As a special treat, r&b award-winning artist Kenny Latimore, the incomparable Stephanie Mills, and legendary Chaka Khan took the virtual stage. This selection of iconic and legendary artists who performed classics such as “I’m Every Woman” and “Never Knew Love Like This Before” was a pure musical pleasure.
Attendees and supporters were able to make electronic donations during the program.
Throughout the night guests were reminded that the stakes were high and that a mind is a terrible thing to waste. To learn more about UNCF visit uncf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.