In order to win the governor’s office, political analyst say, you need a huge turnout in the Philadelphia area and Allegheny County. State Rep. Austin A. Davis, who hails from that part of the state, said he and Attorney General Josh Shapiro are the right combination to pull it off.
Both Philadelphia and Allegheny counties saw more than 500,000 Pennsylvanians vote in the 2018 gubernatorial election.
Shapiro, who is from Montgomery County and is popular in the Philadelphia area, has already won statewide office and is seeking the governor’s office.
Davis, a rising star in Allegheny County, is a three-term state representative from McKeesport, running for lieutenant governor. He has a resume that suggests he was groomed for this moment. If elected, Davis would be the first African American to hold the office. On May 17, the state’s voters will cast ballots in the primary for the Democratic and Republican nominees. On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will elect a governor and lieutenant governor.
“I look to people who have different backgrounds than my own,” Shapiro said at the Mayor’s Reception Room in City Hall in January. “I want a government that is reflective of the people I am sworn to serve. And that is why I am endorsing Austin Davis as the next lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.”
When he introduced Davis to the Philadelphia political establishment at City Hall, Shapiro said he wants a lieutenant governor to challenge him and someone who brings different life experiences to the table.
According to Davis, he is a lifelong resident of McKeesport with a track record and ties in Allegheny County, which will boost turnout there. Davis has worked in politics since high school, when he founded and served as chairman of McKeesport Mayor Jim Brewster’s Youth Advisory Council.
“I think I’m somebody that people look to as a favorite son of Allegheny County. People want to support a new generation of leaders,” Davis said. “And I believe that will be the key to success on increasing our turnout numbers, greater than in previous years, to make sure that we ultimately get Josh Shapiro elected governor and myself as lieutenant governor.”
Shapiro won re-election as state attorney general in 2020 with 3.4 million votes — more than Tom Wolf’s re-election as governor in 2018 with 2.9 million votes.
In recent years, Davis said, western Pennsylvania voters have increasingly shown that they are willing to support diverse candidates.
For example, in 2018 Davis became the first African American elected in the 35th District, which is 74% white. And last November, former state Rep. Ed Gainey became the first African American elected mayor of Pittsburgh, a city of 300,000 people in Allegheny County. It is state’s second largest city next to Philadelphia, which has 1.5 million people.
“I think he has been well groomed,” Gaines said in an interview with the Tribune. “They were calling him the vice mayor of McKeesport when he was working for the Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald for years. He was the first African-American vice chair of Allegheny County Democratic Committee and a state representative. I think it’s (running for lieutenant governor) a normal progression.”
Gainey, who served in the legislature with Davis, agreed with his assessment that the county’s voters are more inclined to vote for diverse candidates.
“I think that’s true,” Gainey said. “We have a generation that’s coming up now that because of the different dynamics, the Black Lives Matter movement, criminal social justice movement, LGBTQ movement, diversity is becoming a top priority for a lot of people in America.”
In addition, Gainey said it has been reflected in the last elections.
“If you look around the Allegheny County region, you see more African-American mayors in small municipalities than we’ve ever seen before,” Gainey said.
“I think I also spoke to the issues that folks really care about and those issues and the same today as they were four and half years ago when I got elected and that’s economic security,” Davis said. “Folks are deeply worried about how they will put food on the table, how they are going to survive, but folks are also worried about education that their young people are receiving in those communities.”
Last year, Davis helped PurePenn, LLC, one of the region’s largest medical marijuana growers get a $2 million state grant to expand its facility In Mckeesport, which sits on the site of the old National Tube Steel mill.
“I was proud to help to secure one of the first medical marijuana distribution licenses for a grower in Mckeesport,” Davis said. “That initial project started with about 130 jobs. Now they are expanding up to 800 jobs in the next three years and they are on track to be our city’s largest employer.”
Davis appears to have a strong command of the issues involving education, economic development, and transportation. And it is probably because he has been working in politics since his was a teenager. Davis studied political science at the University of Pittsburgh and was a legislative intern in the Pa. House of Representatives.
In 2012, Davis was an assistant to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, the head of county government, where he worked on issues such as small business development, criminal justice reform and women’s issues.
Davis, who serves on the appropriations, transportation, insurance and consumers affairs committees in the state house, is an advocate for increased education funding.
The son of a union bus driver and a cosmetologist, Davis lives in Mckeesport with his wife Blayre Homes Davis.
“My parents worked extremely hard to make sure that my sister and I had every opportunity to succeed. Pennsylvania should be that place where everybody has that opportunity to succeed, regardless of their zip code,” Davis said.
Newly elected Pittsburgh mayor Gainey said: “I think the opportunity (to win) is great for Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis. They are crossing the state urban, rural and suburban. They are meeting the people where they are. They have a message of unity, which I think is definitely needed. They are able to bring a common sense approach to voters that I believe will buy in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.