This is not new but I heard a sermon that gave me a different perspective on the subject of the ultimate liar. I’m sure you too have heard a minister or two state quite emphatically that the devil is a liar.
Not only does he specialize in deceit, but he also has insight into what weaknesses you and I have; particularly when it comes to our vulnerabilities in faith matters.
That voice within which causes us to resist God’s Word and accept for the moment the joys of sin, I liken to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Belief in the devil’s lies is a catalyst for our destruction.
We know what we’re supposed to do. But it’s difficult. You know the drill. Harden not your heart when you hear the Word of God.
But then here comes all of those things that tempt you to do the exact opposite. The voice that is causing the resistance is that of Satan. Be careful when this happens, because according to the Bible, you will then be in dangerous waters. “Some people are like seed along the path, where the Word is sown. As soon as they hear it, Satan comes and takes away the word sown in them.” (Mark 4:15)
The point I’m making is that recognition is a most powerful attribute. If you can only see that you’re being fooled, or used or manipulated, then most of us would react accordingly.
Emotionally, we all have, at one time or another, responded vehemently when recognition allowed us to see we’ve been made a fool of by someone else.
For the perpetrator, it’s not a pretty sight. But you see, the devil doesn’t always show his hand the way God shows His. Remember the devil is a liar and specializes in presenting situations and circumstances that make you not think of him as the reason your life is going to hell.
“And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of the light. It is (therefore) not surprising, then, his servants masquerade as servants of righteousness…” (2 Corinthians 11:14-15)
So, let’s take a look at this thing and realize when Satan is hard at work in your life, it is probably at a time when you are most likely trying to be true to your faith.
The Bible says watch out, because it is at these times that so-called supporters, advisers, friends and even family show up to “help” us, “comfort” us, “guide” us in a way that appears consistent with our efforts to follow the Word of God. In reality, if we can only see the devil at work, then it’s pretty easy to make the right choices.
But the devil is so cunning that at the moment of truth, he sees to it that we blame others, rationalize our actions, defend our sin and otherwise fault life for what we have total control over, i.e., our actions.
In the name of everything but Satan, we can explain away all of those things we do that virtually insure our place in hell.
Rarely do we permit ourselves the time and thought necessary to recognize Satan is doing his best to damn our souls to hell. Rarely, if ever, will we give the devil his due for enticing us into the activities that we regretfully remember on the morning after.
If we did, then the Word of God would have been heard during the chaos in our lives and truly light our way on the night before. At some point how we live should become second nature to why we live. When we understand the why of life, the how becomes easier.
“Be careful then, how you live — not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil. Therefore, do not be foolish, but understand what the Lord’s will is.” (Ephesians 4:15-18)
The key is recognizing the difference between God’s Word and Satan’s whispers. It’s those whispers and who’s in your ear “that’ll get ya every time.”
May God bless and keep you always.
