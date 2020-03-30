Philadelphia has set up a field hospital at the Liacouras Center at Temple University to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
But uncertainty surrounding medical staffing and equipment could hamper patient capacity and services provided at the facility.
Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel, who heads the city’s Office of Emergency Management, said staffing at the site will depend on “who is available out there” from institutions and volunteers.
“The level of care that we’re going to be able to provide is ultimately about how many clinical professionals we can bring to this facility and the additional equipment they may need to handle different cohorts of patients,” Thiel said.
Whether the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide staffing also remains unknown.
While Thiel believed Philadelphia was in line to receive “federal assets,” including staff and equipment, he sidestepped a question about whether FEMA would dedicate staff to the site, saying resources were “extremely limited across the nation.”
During the Kenney administration’s daily briefing, Health Commissioner Thoas Farley said city officials were coordinating a staffing plan for the facility but did not provide specifics or detail.
“We don’t have specific numbers on that now,” Farley said. “We want to have enough staff to be able to safely operate that for whatever patients it handles.”
Back at the Liacouras Center, Thiel called on volunteers to sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps. Individuals can sign up on the city’s website at phila.gov/mrc.
“We’re going to need a lot of help as this continues to unfold,” Thiel said.
More than 200 hospital beds and medical equipment were set up inside the stadium over the weekend. The city could add to the number of hospital beds at the stadium, but that will depend on the staffing and equipment availability.
Thiel provided updates about the site alongside Joe Sheridan, general manager of the Liacouras Center, and Ken Pagurek, who is team leader of PA-Task Force 1, an urban search-and-rescue group overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The site was a collaboration between FEMA, and state and city agencies. The city’s Department of Public Health will manage the site.
Whether the city opens the makeshift hospital will depend on whether residents practice social distancing and follow the governor’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, which is caused by the virus, Thiel said.
“This is another thing that we hope we’ll never have to use,” Thiel said referring to the stadium.
What patients will use of the site remains uncertain, Thiel said. If the site is activated, it could be used to handle COVID-19 patients or non-virus infected patients from local hospitals, among others.
“Right now, pretty much anything’s possible,” Thiel said referring to the site’s use.
The site remains empty of patients as hospitals currently have enough beds available.
Thiel said the anticipated scale of the pandemic was beyond what Philadelphia or any city could handle.
“An event of this magnitude,” he said, “is not something that any one agency or organization or even city can handle on its own.”
