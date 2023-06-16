Shooting of Ralph Yarl was a huge disappointment
The story of Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old boy who was shot by 84-year-old homeowner Andrew Lester in Kansas City, Missouri, because Yarl mistakenly knocked on his door, was another huge wave of disappointment in our country. The only positive side to this horrific incident is seeing that Ralph has recovered from his major injuries.
Being a minority in America can be a threat but also a gift in some circumstances. However, it seems the world is still not fully accepting of people of different cultures. A Black or brown person should not at all be made to feel inferior every day of their lives. It is not fair or equal. Going off of Ralph Yarl’s appearance alone, his outward appearance is that of a respectful youth.
Racially motivated violence should not be happening at all in today’s time. The divide in our country has to be severely decreased to make things more fair, inclusive, and accommodating. Citizens all over the United States of America have to come together and keep demonstrating positive interactions across diverse backgrounds. Gender and the ethnicity of a person should not matter in today’s century.
Alim Howell
Philadelphia
Reparations for all
I keep seeing calls for reparations for slavery. Unfortunately, in America, almost every group has suffered some uncompensated injury. From the Salem Witch Trials to the systematic slaughter of Native Americans and the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, even the harm of Jim Crow laws, race riots and segregation. And what about the treatment of child workers and immigrants before labor unions appeared?
There is much to atone for. We can compensate for these crimes with cash because their effects are still rippling across cities and towns throughout the U.S via inequality. African Americans are around 12% of the population, but only possess 2.5% of the country’s wealth.
These cash payments remind me of a program that is being tested in different cities: Universal Basic Income (UBI), a stipend to raise people out of poverty. UBI participants spent the money on basics, like food, home essentials and utility bills. If that’s what that cash goes to, that’s a clear sign that the current programs we have need to be extended so that these basic items are within reach for all Americans. We can give everyone a SNAP card. We can provide utility assistance to everyone. We can even provide health care to every American.
It’s time to strategize on how to take care of people using the collective power of government. We can, with thought and work, provide a better future for every American. That would honor our ancestors’ struggles.
Jayson Massey
Philadelphia
Address School District’s decision on Veterans Day
We need to address the recent decision by the Philadelphia School District to eliminate Veterans Day as a recognized holiday with school closure. This decision, driven solely by the need to meet the required number of school days, disregards the invaluable contributions made by veterans. It is not only insulting but also shows a lack of regard for the sacrifices veterans and their families have made. We find this treatment of our diverse community deeply offensive, including parents, grandparents, Junior ROTC students, and Philadelphia School District teachers and staff.
Celebrating Veterans Day in schools provides a unique opportunity to educate younger generations about the sacrifices and contributions of our veterans. It instills respect and patriotism in children. Veteran education helps children understand the values our nation stands for, such as freedom, democracy and justice. It is vital for schools to foster gratitude, empathy and civic responsibility. By instilling these values early on, we ensure that the legacy of our veterans lives on and that their contributions are never forgotten.
The Philadelphia Veterans Parade has proudly celebrated our diverse community for eight years. With over 150 organizations and 7,000 participants, we highlight the importance of recognizing and appreciating our veterans. Veterans Day is of immense significance and its elimination as a holiday undermines the sacrifices and contributions of our veterans. We implore the School District to show the respect and appreciation our veterans deserve. Please help us rectify this decision promptly by reaching out to school officials.
Anthony Murphy
President of Philadelphia Veteran Parade
Octopuses should be allowed to live their lives
The Philadelphia Tribune offered interesting tidbits about the fascinating octopus. Here are some more facts about these clever, crafty cephalopods. Often misunderstood, octopuses experience joy, excitement, boredom and fear. Keenly smart and self-aware, they have been known to use seashells for protection, steal food from traps set by fishers, escape from aquariums, and even decorate their homes. And octopuses also have the capacity to feel excruciating pain — which is what happens when these sensitive animals are slaughtered for food. Allow octopuses to live their lives. Go vegan.
Scott Miller
Research specialist, fishing and waterways
The PETA Foundation
