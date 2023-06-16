Kansas City Teen Shot

Protesters march in April in Kansas City, Mo., to bring attention to the shooting of Ralph Yarl, 16, when he went to the wrong house to pick up his brothers.

— Susan Pfannmuller/The Kansas City Star via AP

 Susan Pfannmuller

Shooting of Ralph Yarl was a huge disappointment

The story of Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old boy who was shot by 84-year-old homeowner Andrew Lester in Kansas City, Missouri, because Yarl mistakenly knocked on his door, was another huge wave of disappointment in our country. The only positive side to this horrific incident is seeing that Ralph has recovered from his major injuries.

