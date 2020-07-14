Time to retire disgraceful defense for The Redskins

The Washington Redskins National Football League franchise is a disgrace!

In the year 2020, Washington team owner Daniel Snyder cannot possibly continue to rationalize keeping his ridiculously racist team name in the face of widespread, righteous public condemnation of Snyder’s racist recalcitrance.

Our nation’s capitol’s team name “The Redskins” will be retired before this football season begins, if Representative Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) has anything to say about it: “The time [for the name] has ended. There is no way to justify it. You either step into this century or you don’t. It’s up to the owner of the team to do that.”

In 1997, Washington, D.C.’s National Basketball Association franchise willingly changed its name from “The Bullets” to “The Wizards”. So what’s Daniel Snyder’s problem (other than being a bigot)?

As silly as some of these monikers are below, any one of them would be preferable to Washington D.C.’s current NFL team name. Take your pick, Mr. Snyder.

Washington Redcoats

Washington Rednecks

Washington Redrums

Washington Red Dawns

Washington Red Foxes

Washington Red Lines

Washington Red Rovers

Washington Red Tides

Washington Red Riding Hoods

Washington Red Sparrows

(Melania Trump can be the team mascot)

Jake Pickering

Arcata, Calif.

Thanks for highlighting importance of scienceI want to thank The Philadelphia Tribune for its editorial highlighting the importance of science. The COVID-19 and climate crises demonstrate that scientific literacy is critical to our nation’s well-being.

According to Arizona State University science professor Thomas Martin:

“In the present cultural climate, altering one’s beliefs in response to anything (facts included) is considered a sign of weakness. Students must be convinced that changing one’s mind in light of the evidence is not weakness: Changing one’s mind is the essence of intellectual growth...The responsibility for fostering scientific literacy of this sort—that is, literacy construed as an ongoing commitment to evidence over preconception—falls upon all of us in our discussions both formal and informal, both public and private.”

Observing the bias and animosity common in political debate, the Irish philosopher John O’Donohue stated that we need more legislators, media, etc. who are not already loyal to one side or the other. It has been said that to practice philosophy, and also science, is to follow the question wherever it leads. This was the important loyalty for O’Donohue, which he called “loyalty to the voyage of the question.”

Although the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made mistakes, the value of science is that it works over time to self-correct. Ideology functions only to defend its group.

Let’s hold ourselves and others to higher standards of truth-seeking.

Terry Hansen

Hales Corner, Wis.

‘I can’t breathe’ final words that reverberate It’s supposed to be the Land of the Free

Look at me

I can’t breathe.

So many bad memories of prejudice I have had since I was a student at a 95% Caucasian Catholic grade school at age 9. This was in the 1950s. I was mistreated by the nuns and some of the students because of my skin color.

It doesn’t matter what skin color you were it could be light skin, dark skin, red skin and yellow skin. It was that the color was not a white skin and I suppressed this for over 65 years. Then as an adult in the working world in the late 1960’s still the same. Now it’s 2020 and the only change is the Year. Nothing has changed.

And now I still can’t breathe.

Julian Cuyjet Hawkins Davis

Dover, Del.

Automated ticketing for bus lane violations a bad ideaHB 2578 to allow automated ticketing in Philadelphia for vehicles in bus lanes or near bus stops, is a bad idea. Markings in many places are inadequate to inform people they must not drive in or park in the area, there is a lot of visual clutter competing for your attention, signs are confusing, and this will harm people who live outside the city. Do we want to ticket people coming in for medical care, who make a mistake? I really hope not, as that would be cruel. The law is also complex, as it packed a variety of things into one bill. Does anyone not from a large city know what no standing means? To most, it means pedestrians should not loiter there, but in terms of driving, that is not what it means. See how predatory laws can be? It is not clear what you can and cannot do, and where it applies. Does it matter if you are turning at the next intersection or dropping someone off?

This unpopular bill has no cosponsors and is a whopping 21 pages of complexity. You have no rights, and you are automatically guilty. Who is to say that the people issuing tickets know the full circumstances of what is going on? With a real cop, you can explain what happened and be advised if you are doing something wrong. When I drive in large cities, it is quite confusing. Many cities paint red lanes to be obvious to stay out.

James Sikorski Jr.

Wapwallopen, Pa.