Concerned about city’s gun violence
Gun violence has affected me every time I go for a walk and someone is arguing. I’m afraid that someone is going to pull out a gun. When I was 8 or 9 I was playing outside and two guys were running up the street — one guy had a gun and was shooting at the other guy. I was scared and my brother was about to run to the house. My mom had to pull me and my brother and the other kid down. Now when I go out I have to be aware of my surroundings.
My family doesn’t own a car so we walk from my house to Wawa, to Scouts, to the store. My mom has to walk to her job. I’m concerned one day when I or one of my family members is walking down the street someone is going to get really mad and pull out a gun.
Almost 400 people were shot in Philadelphia. I want to live in a city where I feel safe and don’t have to worry about other people getting hurt. I wish there were more youth programs like the College Access Program at Project Home, Bicycle Coalition Youth Cycling, and Scouting so that we don’t have to be in the street.
Janiya Bacon
Philadelphia
Congress should pass the Breathe Act
Policing in the U.S. is a serious and complex issue. I am writing to call on Congress to pass the BREATHE Act, rather than the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (JPA).
JPA focuses on reactive and incremental reforms, moving timidly towards “after the fact” accountability. These strategies have proven to be ineffective in curtailing over-policing and police violence against BIPOC. JPA centers on the police rather than the marginalized communities it purports to aid.
Furthermore, the JPA allocates additional money to the very systems that have always served to kill or cage BIPOC individuals and families. The bill does call for some limitations on qualified immunity for law enforcement, which deserves enthusiastic support, although these limitations don’t go far enough.
JPA stems from an inaccurate idea that Black people are dying at the hands of police officers because individual officers may be bad actors. But police abuse and violence are actually systemic issues, based in the design and purpose of policing overall. Because of this the solutions must also be systemic.
It is time for Congress to create new, comprehensive legislation to divest from mass incarceration and systemic racism in policing. To this end we must pass the BREATHE Act, which addresses the fundamental causes of police violence.
The BREATHE Act would transform our criminal justice system through sweeping changes, such as eliminating the DEA, the use of surveillance technology, abolishing mandatory minimums, ending life sentences and redirecting funding toward communities of color to address our nation’s systemic racial injustices.
Deborah Zubow
Philadelphia
Climate crisis plan needs to be bigger
Republicans have been saying about the relief bill that it is only 9% “COVID related.” Well, yeah, if you don’t count the $422 billion for stimulus checks, $350 billion for state and local governments, and $246 billion for unemployment benefits, expanding the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit by $143 billion, extending the paid sick leave credit by $45 billion, $129 billion in funds for schools, $40 billion for colleges and universities, $40 billion for child care support, $28 billion to public transit, $30 billion for emergency rental assistance and assisting the homeless, $47 billion for small businesses, $16 billion for agriculture and $17 billion for veterans, then yeah sure, its waste.
But currently, a climate/infrastructure bill is being proposed in Congress, with a price tag of about $2 trillion. If this sounds like a lot, well, the annual federal budget is about $4 trillion, and this is covering eight years, so actually, no. But it is bigger than Obama’s infrastructure plan which, while it worked, the $800 billion plan was too small for the economy to jump back very quickly, it took eight years to get there.
Unlike Obama’s plan in 2009, this is sufficient to stop the economic crisis, unlike the Republicans’ plan. But really, the side addressing the climate crisis needs to be bigger — about $10 trillion over 10 years — which is still only a quarter of the federal budget.
Brendan Wissinger
Mount Union
An open letter to D.A. Larry Krasner
We know that it is wrong for Mumia Abu Jamal to be in prison for something he was accused of doing, when there is no proof or evidence that he is guilty of what he is accused.
It’s a big dilemma that Mumia has so many medical issues, including COVID-19, that haven’t been treated properly. Some prison guards are being careless or clueless and not wearing masks. It is outrageous that prison guards are not required to get tested for coronavirus because prisoners can get COVID-19 from the prison guards and spread it to others.
Mumia is vulnerable because he is a 66-year-old elder. Mumia’s doctor said that the only cure for Mumia’s medical problems is his freedom. We feel strongly that Mumia should be let out of prison because the prison is the reason he has COVID-19. It’s astronomically important that he get the healthcare that he needs and deserves.
If Mumia isn’t set free, he could die. We take this personally because one of our classmates is Mumia’s granddaughter!
Mumia fights for Black people’s freedom and for justice by exposing the truth about the world. He fought for our justice, and now it’s our turn to fight for his.
The fourth, fifth and sixth grade students of Jubilee School in care of Karen Falcon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.