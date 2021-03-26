Stop ultra-rich from avoiding fair share of taxes
It’s often said that the only inevitabilities are death and taxes. Well, the ultra-millionaires may not be able to avoid the grim reaper, but for a long time, the wealthiest in our midst have managed to avoid paying their fair share of taxes to support our country.
Does this seem as outrageous and grisly to you as it does to me? While millions remain unemployed, and while families struggle to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table because of the pandemic, billionaire wealth has shot up 40% — a sky-high increase of $4.2 trillion.
Some of these ill-gotten gains are desperately needed right here in Philadelphia. How about better funded and safer schools, with smaller class sizes? How about keeping libraries open? What about more affordable housing for homeless folks here? What about more affordable tuition at community colleges and other state institutions? How about child care that doesn’t break the bank?
The Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act could be an important way to begin to reverse the extreme 14-to-1 wealth gap between Black and brown households and white households that centuries of racism has caused.
Our tax system has valued the lives and fortunes of these multimillionaire elites over and above the lives and fortunes of the rest of us. We are worth more, and they should pay more. It’s time for the Billionaire Boys Club to pay their fair share. The Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act of 2021 is a critical step toward healing long-term wealth inequality.
Deborah Zubow
Philadelphia
Support statewide efforts to reduce plastic pollution
As someone who has lived in Philadelphia their entire life, I have fond memories of the Delaware River. Whether it’s spending a day at Penn’s Landing or the Spruce Street Harbor, the river has a significant place in the culture of the city. So I was devastated to see that PennEnvironment’s new report, “Microplastics in Pennsylvania: A Survey of Waterways,” found microplastics in every waterway tested, including the Delaware River.
Plastic is literally everywhere, from landfills, clothing, car tires and so many other places. In our throwaway society it has become so easy to toss single-use plastics and not pause to worry about where they go. But those plastics don’t just go away. Instead, they break down into microplastics that enter our air, food and waterways. As a community, we need to all say “no” to single-use plastics and choose sustainable options in order to create societal change for our future.
I urge my state legislators to support statewide efforts to reduce plastic pollution, like the Zero Waste PA legislative package. As a responsible Philadelphian, I will do my part, but we also need our legislators to do their part, because I want my local river to be a place to create memories, not plastic pollution.
Leslie Le
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania must do its part on climate change
Amid a renewed conversation on climate action under the Biden administration, we need to see to it that Pennsylvania also continues to do its part. As the second-largest natural gas producing state in the U.S., we continue to suffer the impacts of this planet-warming and polluting activity across the state and especially in lower-income communities and communities of color.
Gov. Tom Wolf is moving forward with a rule that would cut methane emissions from oil and gas operations in our state, but in order for the rule to be effective, the Department of Environmental Protection needs to close the loophole that would leave half of the over a million tons a year of pollution unchecked. This is unacceptable, especially to those of us breathing fouled air.
The moment is now: Our president and our people support action on climate so let’s get this rule done and done right. We don’t have a moment to waste.
Marlene Adkins
Philadelphia
N.J. must update efficiency rules for appliances
My parents own a restaurant, so I understand the stresses of spending so much on monthly utility bills. I recently learned that restaurants like ours spend 3-5% of their total operating budgets on electricity and other utility bills.
This is in part because appliance efficiency standards have not been updated in New Jersey since 2005. This means that many dishwashers and other household and commercial appliances are using more energy and water than they need to function. So, businesses like my parents’ are using more energy and wasting money.
The solution is simple. We need to change the rules about how much water and energy appliances sold in New Jersey can use. States across the country are doing just that.
Updating these appliance efficiency standards is one of the most accessible ways to help consumers and businesses save on their monthly energy bills. When the dishwasher in our restaurant kitchen eventually wears out, the only options on store shelves will be energy-efficient ones. This will help reduce our water bill each month going forward.
Right now, New Jersey legislators are considering two bills that would update the state standards. A5160 (DeAngelo) and S3324 (Smith) recently passed out of their respective committees in the state legislature. I encourage New Jersey legislators to vote yes on updating appliance efficiency standards to help family businesses like mine.
Sara Tabakha
Macungie
Americans must be more engaged in government
Some have written about the slowing down of our court system during the pandemic. The history of Rome shows us how bad our current situation really is.
In its early days, Rome suffered from a terrible epidemic. Rome’s public affairs depended on everyone being involved. The epidemic sickened not only public officials and militia members, but also brought the justice system and elections apparatus to its knees, says historian Livy.
The problem in America today is that our people are not engaged in processes of government like Romans were. Rome rebounded to watchful civic engagement. When our epidemic is over, we will rebound to our usual indolence.
American election campaigns, lobbying, government oversight and political party work are all typically done by professional experts, while our citizens sit on the sidelines gorging on food and entertainment.
Our losses in civil and criminal justice, and even elections, may well be permanent due to the nation’s advanced state of decline even before 2020.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.