Fetterman is a leader we can trust
Among the candidates this year for senator from Pennsylvania, we wonder first and foremost: Who can we trust? As a nuclear weapons systems specialist in the U.S. Air Force, I was held to the highest standards of personal responsibility and integrity. We should hold our senators to a similar standard.
Dr. Mehmet Oz’s record is one of lying for profit. Researchers have found that more than 75% of the recommendations made on his show did not align with evidence-based medical guidelines. He peddled debunked supplements, dangerous fad diets, and scam “miracle” cures to the most vulnerable. The 600,000 Pennsylvanians without health coverage deserve better than a retired snake oil salesman as their representative.
By contrast, John Fetterman has spoken out loudly for improving health care for everyone, especially veterans. He wants to strengthen the VA by increasing funding and cutting waste, through rigorous oversight and necessary reforms. Seventeen veterans die by suicide every day; John’s plan to increase access to mental health services for post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and depression are critically important as we continue to fight this epidemic.
John earned my trust when he stood up against veterans being used as political bargaining chips and he helped pass the PACT Act, which guaranteed health care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Dr. Oz stayed silent. In 2023, Pennsylvania deserves a senator who will fight for the truth, not bend it.
Jack Inacker
Philadelphia
Fetterman understands public service
My first combat tour ended 18 months before my second started. I had not processed what happened during the first when training for the next one started. Our unit had suffered mightily. Only four seasons later, we were back.
My generation — “millennials” — generated the largest group of military volunteers since the greatest generation of World War II. But ours was a different, more ambiguous task in the Global War on Terror. In Afghanistan, what originally began as a specialized operation grew to a large-scale invasion. For 20 years our military suffered grueling deployment cycles. And for 20 years, most of our political and military leaders found a justification to continue without an honest end state. Mission creep at its finest.
John Fetterman has served for something greater than himself most of his adult life. He knows military members are America’s sons and daughters, husbands and fathers, wives and mothers. As a public servant John does the right thing regardless of politics. As a senator, we can trust John will ask the tough questions and employ a critical eye every time a vote involves veterans or troop deployment. He knows mission creep only drains one of this country’s most precious resources. Let’s help the next generation of military service members. Let’s unite again under one common purpose for something larger than ourselves and help get John Fetterman — a leader who stands with all of us — elected to the U.S. Senate.
Victor Cortese
Havertown
Philadelphia continues war on driving
The West Philly bike lane story confirms what I knew all along. Philadelphia’s war on driving continues with Vision Zero.
Red-light cameras and speed cameras are not enough, the city claims it needs more of them, and in more places. Add to this stop-arm cameras, bus-lane cameras, noise cameras, lowering of speed limits, etc.
Much of this requires state law changes, but somehow the city does not recognize that simple fact. Then add in the past snafus like civilian police, which the FOP said cannot be done. Mailing people tickets, rather than pulling them over, etc.
We also see poor engineering and predatory ticketing of safe drivers for profit. Sadly, the city has a dismal record for traffic projects it supports and runs.
James Sikorski
Wapwallopen
