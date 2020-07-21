President should treat people with dignity
It’s become a staple of humanity to accept others and treat people with dignity. Yet this administration does just the opposite. We cannot move forward by turning our backs on people. Whether they are people of color, the LGBTQIA community or immigrants, everyone deserves respect and yet we don’t get it from the leader of the free world.
More people of color will assume roles of leadership and this will be much needed. What good could come from those who’ve been oppressed? We will get decisions made from the perspective of empathy over greed. We need people in positions of power who understand the human condition and make policies that lift others up.
Beating people down is at the core of who this president is. Why would you support someone like this? One need not be a patron saint but please exhibit to me you can understand the plight of others. The oversight failed us during impeachment and the checks and balances have all but allowed the country to fall into an autocracy.
We’re facing big problems ahead, with poverty, climate change and hunger to name a few. We’re facing big but not insurmountable problems, problems that will require compassion and science to solve. We need new leaders who can speak for the oppressed because they understand that oppression.
I hold my head high knowing everything Trump says and does contradicts my own beliefs. The new America is coming and it will be ruled with love, not hate.
Grayson Ward
Mandeville, Louisiana
Trump is headed for landslide defeat
Vladimir Putin’s puppet Donald Trump is a political dead man walking. Nov. 3 is the scheduled date of Trump the traitor’s political execution, which will be watched live on TV by hundreds of millions of happy people both here at home and around the world. The end of Trump’s tyranny will be the beginning of hope and change for us all.
Don’t miss your chance to vote for the American presidential candidate Joe Biden. The political demise of demonic Don the con will no doubt be the highest-rated reality TV show of all time, so stay tuned, because the voters are about to tell Trump he’s fired.
It’s all over for Benedict Donald. Russia’s useless idiot Trump the chump is done. Biden will be elected the 46th president of the United States in an overwhelming Electoral College landslide, not to mention by what is sure to become one of the largest popular vote margins of victory in American presidential election history.
Jim Jones Trump’s deranged death cult (formerly known as the Republican Party) is a national embarrassment. Fortunately, most Americans are good patriotic people who will no longer tolerate traitor Trump’s psychotic circus of incompetence, corruption and cruelty. This upcoming election is all over but the shouting. Specifically, the shouting will be coming from the world’s whiniest lying loser, Donald Trump, with his usual dimwitted and dishonest refrain of “Hoax! Fake news!”
The story of the Nov. 3 election will be America wins, Vladimir Putin loses, and delusional Donald Trump can go inject his lungs with Lysol all he wants, it won’t save his illegitimate, pathological presidency from the wrath of the American people on Election Day. Trump is a loser and an idiot.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
Automated ticketing proposal is a bad idea
Pennsylvania House Bill 2578, to allow automated ticketing in Philadelphia for vehicles in bus lanes or near bus stops, is a bad idea.
Markings in many places are inadequate to inform people they must not drive in or park in the area, there is a lot of visual clutter competing for your attention, signs are confusing, and this will harm people who live outside the city. Do we want to ticket people coming in for medical care who make a mistake? I really hope not, as that would be cruel.
The law is also complex, as it packed a variety of things into one bill. Does anyone not from a large city know what “no standing” means? To most, it means pedestrians should not loiter there, but in terms of driving, that is not what it means. See how predatory laws can be? It is not clear what you can and cannot do, and where it applies. Does it matter if you are turning at the next intersection or dropping someone off?
This unpopular bill has no co-sponsors and is a whopping 21 pages of complexity. You have no rights, and you are automatically guilty. Who is to say that the people issuing tickets know the full circumstances of what is going on? With a real cop, you can explain what happened and be advised if you are doing something wrong. When I drive in large cities, it is quite confusing. Many cities paint red lanes to be obvious to stay out.
James Sikorski Jr.
Wapwallopen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.