Gatherings should not end in riots
The huge riot that happened in New York City Union Square with the Kai Cenat PlayStation 5 giveaway was off-putting. It was supposed to be a positive get-together with a bunch of supporters. Not the ending result coming to a riot.
Nowadays it seems when a great gathering of people, especially our youth, get together there seems to be a commotion in the midst of the gathering. The intention was to not erupt and incite a riot.
Youth and all people should be able to come together and behave in a manner which does not end in a riot and damaging the environment.
Even a music concert such as Made in America was canceled this year of 2023 due to the fact it might cause an endangerment to the public with also some other reasons behind the scenes.
Altogether these eruptions, chaos, riots should stop.
Alim Howell
Philadelphia
U.S. should do more to help countries abroad
As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, so does the continuous discussion about foreign aid. Americans’ views on foreign aid, while varied, are overall negative. The common statement is, “Foreign aid is good, but we are spending too much on it.” This assumption, while common, is completely untrue and stops efforts to reduce global poverty.
The United States government does not provide as much foreign aid as we think. Opinion polls consistently report that Americans believe that about 25% of the federal budget is spent on foreign aid; when asked how much it should be, Americans say about 10%. In reality, less than 1% of the federal budget is spent on foreign aid. This means that the federal government is doing less than enough to help countries abroad, so protecting the minuscule amount that the federal government spends on aid is imperative.
With these facts in mind, I urge my local Congress people, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, Sen. Bob Casey Jr. and Sen. John Fetterman to support the International Affairs Budget.
Kayla Blackstock
Brookhaven
Defeat automated speed trap bills
Pennsylvania is on a course to loot every driver with speed cameras. Drivers need to put an end to this automated enforcement-for-profit racket.
This article, “‘Governing as Looting’ in Washington and Beyond” by James Bovard, details what is happening nationwide and exposes the fraud that Harrisburg is trying put over on drivers.
From the article:
“Few things epitomize ‘governing as looting’ like the automated traffic ticket cameras that hundreds of local governments have inflicted on drivers across the nation.
“Ticket cameras epitomize how democracy provides no protection against politicians willing to force citizens to pay any price to boost government revenue.
“The depredations of automatic ticket enforcement presume that government revenue is a magic wand that solves all problems.
“Automatic ticketing regimes provide a stark refutation to the illusion that governments automatically serve the people. Especially for policies shrouded in sanctimony, government agencies are almost always more wasteful or oppressive than the media portrays. How much longer will local politicians be permitted to plunder drivers and subvert safety with impunity?”
Tell your representative and senator to vote NO on Automated Speed Trap Bills HB 1284 and SB 748.
Thomas McCarey
Berwyn
Glad that diner’s iconic clock will endure
An iconic piece of history in an iconic part of South Philadelphia is about to undergo a major change. Change, however, means it will survive. It was announced that the historic Melrose Diner will be demolished and that plans are in place for it to be rebuilt as a new structure. The diner’s kitchen in the current location was damaged in a fire in June 2022.
If you’ve eaten in the South Philadelphia staple in the last 67 years, you no doubt have seen the beautiful clock over the counter embedded in a serene display of wall artwork.
At the corner of Snyder Avenue and West Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia, the original Melrose Diner owner took over a 19-stool location in 1935, and a second diner was constructed on the site in 1940. The current diner was constructed in 1956, with the classic sign and indoor clock greeting customers for nearly 70 years.
Melrose Diner was sold in 2007 and underwent a renovation in 2010.
Plans are already in discussion to relocate the classic sign and indoor clock to the new location.
Michael Thomas Leibrandt
Abington
Students need anonymous, free emotional support
Re: Report: Thousands of Pa. students had access to mental health service last year — 24 June 2023
“I don’t want sympathy, I want to be understood.” This quote from the Tribune’s recent report regarding new access to mental health services for local school-aged students struck a chord with me. As a future health care provider, I read these firsthand accounts of mental distress and am compelled to consider the overall well-being of our students over the past few years.
This report’s inclusion of emotional health in the conversation of health care reinforces a recent shift in traditional thinking when considering mental health’s role in medical management. Not only can emotional distress be linked to increased rates of anxiety and depression, but these individuals are also at increased risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and more.
While it may not seem profound, supplying students with free, anonymous emotional support could not only provide the difference between succeeding or failing in their educational pursuits, but it could also act as an arbiter of life or death.
I praise the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services for prioritizing mental health awareness and for offering students a platform to speak when they feel unheard. I hope to see mental health services as a mainstay in public policy, both as a future health care professional and as a concerned citizen.
Sean Zarzatian
Doctor of physical therapy student
Drexel University
