In this March 22, 2018, file photo, Loyola Chicago team members from 1963, Jerry Harkness, Les Hunter and John Egan, from left, watch the second half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola and Nevada in Atlanta. Hunter, a star on Loyola Chicago's barrier-breaking 1963 NCAA championship team, died Friday, March 27, 2020, the school said. He was 77 and had been battling cancer. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)