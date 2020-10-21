Philadelphia legislators grilled the city's top cop over her heavy-handed response to the protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday during a City Council committee hearing held via video conference, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw acknowledged she had not adequately prepared for the level of demonstrations and civil unrest that flared in Philadelphia beginning May 30.

The department lacked any intelligence that protests would grow so large here or spark such a high level of violence throughout the city, Outlaw said.

“The level of planning that we know now should have taken place prior to this did not happen,” Outlaw told legislators.

She added: “There is no playbook, there is no reference.”

Legislators criticized the inequitable police response to Black and predominantly white neighborhoods.

City Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier (D-3) said the Police Department has a “terrible and harsh history” in her West Philadelphia district, which she believed influenced the department’s response to that area during the protests.

“It is a history rooted in racism,” Gauthier said.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating approximately 50 use-of-force incidents by officers stemming from the protests, Outlaw said.

“They’re all fluid,” Outlaw said referring to the internal investigations of officers. “We could get more depending if more people come forward.”

On May 31, police indiscriminately used tear gas where little to no demonstrations or looting was occurring in Black neighborhoods around 52nd and Market streets. About a mile away, there were incidents of looting and vandalism at the WestPark Town Center at 52nd and Jefferson streets.

A day later, police did little to stop a vigilante group of white men wielding baseball bats and hammers from prowling the predominantly white neighborhood of Fishtown.

The vigilantes assaulted at least two people, including a WHYY reporter who was beaten. Others reported the vigilantes used racial and homophobic threats and spit on them. At least one of the vigilantes was arrested and charged in the assault on the reporter. The vigilantes claimed they were protecting the area from protesters and looters.

Capt. Benjamin Nash stressed that officers’ objective in the Fishtown incident was to “maintain peace” and de-escalate the situation.

“We did everything with the idea of fairness and impartiality,” Nash said.

Some legislators weren’t buying Nash’s explanations.

At-large Helen Gym said the soft police response conveyed the feeling that the vigilantes were deputized.

“I saw it certainly as a vigilante group,” Gym said.

The city's response to the protests led to additional high-profile incidents of police using force on protesters, including the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters who were marching across Interstate 676 in Center City.

Former City Manager Brian Abernathy resigned over his handling of the protests. The city also is conducting an independent investigation into the police response to the demonstrations.

The weeks of protests and civil unrest left 104 officers injured, and 12 police vehicles destroyed and 72 vandalized. Hundreds of stores were looted and destroyed throughout the city.

The first five days of protests cost the city $7 million in police overtime, Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

The department's resources were "depleted and diluted" as demonstrators and rioters spread throughout the city, rather than remaining in a centralized hotspot, said Outlaw, who was joined by interim City Manager Tumar Alexander. Police staffing levels at the time also were at lower levels due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Lynda Garcia, policing program director at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said the city’s police response to the protests inflamed tensions between officers and communities.

The Philadelphia Police Department, as well as others across the U.S., “employed militarized responses that were disproportionate to the threat imposed by protesters, intimidated and attacked people, and endangered entire communities," Garcia said.

Garcia called for bolstering the accountability measures for cops, including random audits of police reports and body-worn cameras, data analyses to identify patterns of misconduct by police, and robust investigations into officers accused of misconduct.