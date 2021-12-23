You know the saying: You never miss your water till your well runs dry. It truly applies to many immigrants who leave their homelands. Before coming to the United States, many of us Caribbean-Americans could only see that we were “not so well-off.” We did not have a lot of money. We yearned to provide more for our families. What we did not realize at the time is that these were all material things that we were dreaming about. We did not have a lot of money, but we were definitely rich in family and friends, rich in spirit, rich in culture, rich in having fertile land, rich in having a positive attitude. We did not see how valuable those attributes were when we were living in what we thought was a life of poverty.
May Wright, from the Bahamas, remembers her early years in the Bahamas. “When I lived in the Bahamas, I focused on trying to make a living and tried to make sure that my family’s daily needs were met,” she explained. “My husband and I did not take a lot of time to enjoy ourselves. We just worked all of the time. Even though he worked at the post office, we worked the ground, which means we grew most of our own food. We didn’t have the time to enjoy all of those things that well-to-do people and tourists enjoyed.”
She recalled that after she got acclimated to living here, and returned to her homeland for the first time, she saw the place from a different perspective. “It was like seeing through new lenses,” she said. “I could now see the beauty in the countryside, the area that I used to live in. I had a newfound appreciation for the peace and quiet and nights, the beautiful beaches no longer looked ordinary, they now look extraordinarily beautiful. Now I can afford to go to the tourist destinations but most of the time I choose to be with my family. Boy, I am so glad that I can enjoy these things now!”
“It is amazing how absence can make a heart grow founder,” said Betty James from Jamaica. “Can you imagine that in my high school gym class we walked over to the beach so that we could exercise and be taught how to swim? At that time the gym teacher thought it was special, but we students did not. We found every excuse not to go in the (Caribbean) sea. In telling the story to my American friends, they could not understand why we didn’t jump at the chance to enjoy the beach and the great looking water.” James said that in looking back those were some of the best times of her life, but she could not appreciate it then. She said that many of her classmates who have immigrated to the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom have had similar experiences where they look back at their younger selves and chuckle because they did not know how good they had it. They regret the fact that they had taken it all for granted.
Something we can all say about living in the Caribbean is that you will never go hungry. There are fruit trees and vegetables growing in people’s yards and growing wild, especially in rural areas. Growing up, most of us know how to go to the river and catch some kind of fish or janga with our bare hands. And if not, you can ask one of your neighbors for something to eat and one of them will surely share what they have with you. I am sure that we can agree that people from the Caribbean are very generous.
We spoke to Yvette Downie, who came here from the islands at the age of 7. “In reflecting back on what was in the norm for island life, I now treasure what was readily available to us,” said Downie. “Things like going down to the river to catch janga (crawfish, fresh water shrimps), going to Bath Fountain to the mineral baths. Believe it or not, I still remember picking fresh fruits and vegetables. We picked them out of our own yards, so these fruits and vegetables could not have been any fresher. For most of us who now live in the city, like Philadelphia or New York, with very little yard space, picking food fresh from the tree or vine is not even an option.”
Downie continued to reminisce about life back home. “Something else that I remember,” she said, “are the higglers (street vendors) pushing their carts with all different types of food like roasted peanuts, ice-creams and all kinds of other foods, yelling out ‘ice cream, salt peanuts’ as they walked by. We had gorgeous views that we did not always take the time to appreciate. We just had a more uncomplicated, even-pace kind of a life. These are the things that we took for granted because they were just an everyday part of our existence. We did not realize how special our lives were.”
Don’t you wish you could go back and recapture some of those good old days?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.