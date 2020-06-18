Lincoln University head football coach Josh Dean will have a chance to increase his knowledge of the game while learning from some of the best NFL and college football coaches in the third annual NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit. The Black College Football Hall of Fame, in partnership with the NFL, will hold the summit virtually from June 22-23. Dean is one of four head coaches from historically Black colleges and universities participating in this program.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Dean, who will be entering his third season as Lincoln’s head coach in the fall. “It’s a great honor. The other guys I know coach [Willie] Simmons [Florida A&M head coach] and coach Trumaine Watson [Virginia State head coach] is a good friend of mine as well.

“It’s great to go and represent and to learn. It’s great for me that as a teacher you should always want to learn more and gain more knowledge that you provide to those that you hope to teach and impact. This is another opportunity to get better and also from a personal standpoint to increase your network and fellowship with prominent people.”

In addition to Dean, Simmons and Watson, the other HBCU head coach expected to attend the summit is Grambling State’s Broderick Fobbs.

The summit is one of many NFL programs geared to bolstering the coaching and personnel development and increasing diversity through the league. There will be sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches and college coaches including Pittsburgh Steelers president and NFL Workplace Diversity Committee chair Art Rooney II, Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salch, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

“The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country,” said Troy Vincent, executive vice president of NFL Football Operations in a statement. “From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football.”

Sessions will focus on building a coaching staff, quarterback position fundamentals, and career advancement. Coaches have a chance to hear from and network with members of the NFL’s Workplace Diversity Committee. This year, which is new past NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship participants were invited to attend to enhance their relationship with the league.

“We are excited to continue this partnership with the National Football League as qualified coaches and executives come together to advance their careers,” said Doug Williams, co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) in a statement.

Dean plans to bring some additional information back to the Lions’ football program and particularly the quarterback position.

“I think the biggest thing is the game is evolving,” Dean said. “If you know what happens in the spread offense and different things like that. I think the biggest thing is the mindset and the tools that you can give the players to teach different things to help them understand the game.”

This two-day summit should be helpful to Dean as he prepares for Lincoln’s upcoming season. Lincoln will host Clarion University on Sept. 5 in its season opener.