In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, speaks during a news conference at the at the football league's fall meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Playing a season through a pandemic did not take the NFL's attention off other health issues, specifically concussions with the league finding those dropped about 5% in 2020. Sills said the league had 262 cases of COVID-19 among players and 463 cases among coaches, staff and other personnel. — AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File