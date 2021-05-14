In yet another twist about the remains of the MOVE bombing victims, the city has now told members that they were not destroyed, one of the lawyers for the family said Friday night.
On Thursday, the 36th anniversary of the MOVE siege in West Philadelphia, it was disclosed that the city had cremated and discarded remains from the bombing without telling the family. Dr. Tom Farley resigned his post as health commissioner Thursday as he took responsibility for that order.
Attorney Michael Coard said Friday night that Farley had ordered a subordinate sometime in 2016 or 2017 to dispose of the remains, but the person inexplicably did not do so.
“The remains weren’t destroyed,” he said. “Farley ordered an underling to destroy them.”
Coard said Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials informed the family Friday during a tense meeting that the remains had not been destroyed. Kenney apologized and pledged “full transparency to the family.”
