More than 165,000 students soon will head to campus at Penn State, Temple and Lincoln universities and the University of Pittsburgh, long before the state Senate returns to Harrisburg Sept. 18 and the House straggles in on Sept. 26.

Pitt and Penn State students face some of the nation’s highest costs for public universities, according to an analysis by the online site Degreechoices, but the Legislature has failed to pass funding for in-state tuition discounts.

