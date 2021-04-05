The list of 23 newly cleared schools for Phase II are as follows:
AMY at James Martin
AMY Northwest Middle School
Baldi Middle School
Roberto Clemente Middle School
Russell H. Conwell Middle School
Carver Engineering & Science High School
Crossroads Accelerated Academy
Crossroads Academy at Hunting Park
Feltonville Arts & Sciences Middle School
Feltonville Intermediate School
Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP)
Warren G. Harding Middle School
Hill-Freedman World Academy
Julia R. Masterman High School
Middle Years Alternative (MYA)
Penn Treaty High School
Philadelphia Learning Academy - North
Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Service Center
Science Leadership Academy at Beeber
Tilden Middle School
General Louis Wagner Middle School
Grover Washington Jr. Middle School
Woodrow Wilson Middle School
