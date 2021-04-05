The list of 23 newly cleared schools for Phase II are as follows:

AMY at James Martin

AMY Northwest Middle School

Baldi Middle School

Roberto Clemente Middle School

Russell H. Conwell Middle School

Carver Engineering & Science High School

Crossroads Accelerated Academy

Crossroads Academy at Hunting Park

Feltonville Arts & Sciences Middle School

Feltonville Intermediate School

Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP)

Warren G. Harding Middle School

Hill-Freedman World Academy

Julia R. Masterman High School

Middle Years Alternative (MYA)

Penn Treaty High School

Philadelphia Learning Academy - North

Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Service Center

Science Leadership Academy at Beeber

Tilden Middle School

General Louis Wagner Middle School

Grover Washington Jr. Middle School

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

