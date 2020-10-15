The late Griffith Davis, a pioneering international photojournalist and U.S. diplomat, has been awarded the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Impact Award for his work during the Civil Rights Movement and Africa's independence movements.

The award was presented by the Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts to his daughter, Dorothy, at the organization’s annual award event, which was held virtually on Oct. 1.

TBBCA said David was honored for documenting the fight for independence through historical images.

Susana Weymouth, the organization's executive director, said that Davis' "life is marked by a number of courageous firsts, contributions, and achievements, on the international front, in African countries, as they sought to establish their independence and here, in America, during the struggle for civil rights."

Davis was age 70 when he died in 1993 in Atlanta, his birthplace.

In accepting the award, Dorothy Davis said that "in this day and age when many things seem like they're going backward, I think we can learn from the steadfastness of his commitment to truth, to representing diversity and to being open to new experiences."

She heads the Griffith J. Davis Photographs and Archives in New York and St. Petersburg, Florida. It is a collection of 55,000 photographs as well as official and unofficial reports and correspondence between her father and leading figures of the time, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

A boyhood friend of King, Davis became the first roving editor at EBONY magazine and was lone African-American graduate from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 1949. He also served as the only African-American international freelance photojournalist for the Black Star Publishing Co. from 1949 to 1952.

In 1952, Liberian President William V. S. Tubman commissioned Davis to produce the first photography exhibit on the West African nation at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. That year he also joined the U.S. Foreign Service, where he worked for 35 years mostly in Liberia.