This May 2018 photo shows the historic John Wright House, where the owner helped hide survivors of the 1923 race massacre in Rosewood, in Levy County, near Cedar Key, Fla. The Real Rosewood Foundation needs someone to help shore up the old house and move it 35 miles down State Road 24 to Archer, onto a 29-acre parcel that Lizzie Jenkins’ grandfather bought in 1904. — Tampa Bay Times/Martha Asencio Rhine