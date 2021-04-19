MOSCOW — After his allies warned that he is “days” away from dying, jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been moved to a prison hospital, the federal penitentiary service said Monday.
The 44-year-old Navalny is 21 days into a hunger strike, demanding access to proper medical care at his expense. His lawyers said Navalny has two herniated discs that have caused extreme back pain and numbness in his leg and hands.
In social media posts, doctors affiliated with Navalny said his health has rapidly deteriorated from the hunger strike and possible lingering effects from the nerve-agent poisoning that nearly killed him in August.
Yaroslav Ashikhmin, Navalny’s personal physician, said blood tests revealing high potassium were indicative of kidney failure and that severe heart-rhythm disturbances threatened cardiac arrest.
“Our patient could die at any moment,” Ashikhmin said on Facebook.
Russia’s federal penitentiary service said Monday: “At the present time, Navalny’s health is assessed as satisfactory, and he is being examined daily by a physician.”
“With the patient’s consent, he was prescribed vitamin therapy,” the statement added.
The penitentiary service said that Navalny was transferred from Penal Colony No. 2, about 60 miles east of Moscow, to a special unit of the regional hospital in Penal Colony No. 3, which “specializes in the dynamic observation of such patients.”
Navalny’s Twitter account said Monday that the news of his transfer to a hospital was “for loud headlines” and that Penal Colony No. 3’s hospital specializes in treating tuberculosis patients. He has no access to the account, but posts are made by his team.
“Alexei is in a colony,” the account said. “Doctors are still not allowed to see him.”
Anastasia Vasilyeva, a Navalny ally who heads a small independent medical workers’ union, said on Twitter that moving Navalny, who does not have tuberculosis, to an area with tuberculosis patients is “a decision to forcibly infect a person with a reduced immune status with tuberculosis, just to prevent his doctors from seeing him.”
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that the Biden administration has warned Russia that there will be consequences if Navalny dies in prison.
In an interview with the BBC broadcast on Sunday, Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, said Navalny “will not be allowed to die in prison” and claimed that his calls for medical help are an attempt to “attract attention.”
