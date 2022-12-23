At the outset, I must mention that, although I am not a Christian, but I respect Christianity. I also respect Christians, primarily because the rebel Nat Turner was one as was the agitator the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King.
In addition, I respect Christmas and I do so because it's a day that brings many Black families together and puts a smile on the faces of many Black children.
But I don't respect racist Christmas mythology, which is exactly why I'm writing this article during this holiday season. And I'm doing it not to disparage Christmas in any way whatsoever but to tell the truth about it because, as the man known as Jesus once said, “Know the truth and the truth shall make you free.”
As reported by CNN in 2002, Israeli and British forensic anthropologists and computer programmers in their magazine article, entitled “What did Jesus look like?” wrote about their reconstruction of an image of him based on anatomical science. And they objectively concluded that he did not look anything like the blonde-haired, blue-eyed white man displayed everywhere throughout history.
And I do mean everywhere – even in Africa! When I visited the Motherland in 1996 and exited the plane in Ghana, the first thing I saw was a gigantic billboard with the face of a blonde-haired, blue-eyed white Jesus. That was 1996! That was long after colonialism had ended in Africa! But I guess the end of physical colonialism didn't mean the end of mental colonialism.
And don't get me started with that ubiquitous framed painting that was in almost every Black household in America (including my parents' and grandparents' home in North Philly) throughout the late 1960s-mid 1970s that displayed JFK and MLK with white Jesus featured prominently in the middle.
But I digress. Allow me to get back to that magazine article. In it, those anthropologists and programmers included a facial reconstruction that resulted in part from the previous scholarly research of Richard Neave, a medical artist and University of Manchester (England) professor. He and many other pertinent historians, such as Alison Galloway, a professor of anthropology at the University of California in Santa Cruz, all agree that Jesus looked nothing like what the modern world has been misled to believe.
James Hamilton Charlesworth, a biblical scholar who formerly served as a Princeton Theological Seminary professor of New Testament Language and Literature and director of the Dead Sea Scrolls Project – who is a white – said Jesus was “most likely dark brown and sun-tanned.”
Instead of looking like a mythological Danish superhero born in Denmark's notoriously cloudy and damp climate, Jesus was a Palestinian born in Bethlehem's sunny and arid climate. That alone proves he couldn't have had Nordic pale white skin.
By the way, I said he was a Palestinian because Bethlehem is in the central West Bank and the central West Bank is in the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. And that is precisely where Palestine is located.
Apart from that, if you happen to accept the King James version of the Bible as gospel, which nearly all Black Christians do, then you have to accept the blackness of Jesus as quoted in Daniel 7:9 and Revelations 2:18 regarding Jesus' woolly hair and brass/brown skin. That sounds like Bob Marley. That sounds like Mumia Abu-Jamal. That sounds like all Black men with shoulder-length locs.
As I stated, I'm not writing this to disparage Christians, Christianity or Christmas. I'm writing it to simply spread the truth during this holiday season. And that truth includes these five irrefutable historical facts:
1. His name wasn't Jesus.
His indigenous name was Yeshua ben Yosef. “Yeshua” means “salvation.” “Ben” means “son of” and “Yosef” means “Joseph.” The name “Jesus” is from the Greek word “Iesous,” which means “deliverer” or “rescuer.”
2. He wasn't born on Dec. 25.
The Bible does not and never did mention a date or even a month for his birth. Instead, it simply says that, during his birth, shepherds were in the field. But shepherds couldn't have been in any Bethlehem fields in December because it would've been too cold to have their sheep exposed outside. Furthermore, nothing grows outside during that time of the winter season there. Moreover, the King James Bible (if you happen to accept that) makes it clear that Jesus was born while Mary and Joseph were traveling to participate in the census. But during that time, censuses took place only in September or October. In fact, most Biblical scholars, after reviewing ancient writings, have concluded that he was born sometime around the last week in September.
The truth about Dec. 25 is that it was selected in 325 AD by Roman Emperor/Conqueror Constantine because he and the church leadership wanted to stop people from celebrating the widely popular Dec. 25 pagan festival honoring the annual return of the sun following the Dec. 21 winter solstice. The week before the solstice was the Saturnalia, which was celebrated with an alcohol-filled and sex-fueled party and feast that concluded with gift-giving and candle-lighting. In other words, Constantine and church officials stole that date from hedonistic party-goers and then widely and relentlessly spread religious mythology for so long that people eventually forgot what that date formerly represented.
3. Christmas initially wasn't about his birth and he wasn't initially referred to as “Christ.”
Originally, it was about “Christ's Mass,” which comes from the Old English word “Cristesmaesse” that was first printed in a public document in 1038. “Christ” means the “anointed one” and “mass” means the “feast day” or festival, which was a major social event that gluttonous wealthy people organized. Consequently, Christmas means the food festival (ostensibly) in honor of the anointed one.
Interestingly, during the Middle Ages, Christmas celebrations weren't solemn and religious. They were rowdy and secular, similar to today's Mardi Gras parties. In fact, from 1659 to 1681, Christmas celebrations in Boston were so out of control that they were declared illegal.
Apart from that, I must point out that the word “Christ” is not derived from Europe. The word actually comes from the pharaonic Egyptian (i.e., Kemetic) expression "kher sesheta," which means "he who watches over the mysteries." It was not until after 300 A.D. that “Christians” finally started referring to him as “Christ.”
4. There wasn't any '...No room in the inn' event.
There was no pubic inn or innkeeper involved. The building that was used was actually a private home. And the reason there was no room is that another family was already occupying the only “upper room” space in that home long before Mary arrived. And that room was the only space in the home where visitors could be comfortably lodged. Most homes in Palestine during that time had a common area on the main or lower floor that included a manger where animals were kept. The only space inside the home that Mary went to was a section inside or, most likely, adjacent to the manger.
5. There were no three wise men named Gaspar, Melchior and Balthasar who followed a bright star and traveled to see the newborn Jesus.
Although the King James Bible (if you happen to accept that) does indicate that some “magi,” meaning astrologers from the East, did come seeking the “King of the Jews,” it doesn't indicate how many there were and doesn't indicate what their names were. People assume there were three of them only because three gifts, namely gold, frankincense and myrrh were given to him. And most important, the Bible doesn't indicate that these maji arrived when he was an infant. Instead, it states that the arrival occurred when he was a one or two- year-old toddler. Also, it doesn't indicate that they greeted him in a manger or stable. Instead, it states that this occurrence took place inside a house.
For more details about all of the information included in this article, do legitimate, scholarly based- research. Start with “The Historical Origins of Christianity” by Walter Williams, “African Origins of Major Western Religions” by Yosef A.A. Ben-Jochannan, and “Afrikan People and European Holidays” by Ishakamusa Barashango.
As previously noted and as Black Jesus – I mean Black Yeshua – once proclaimed, “Know the truth and the truth shall make you free.”
Have a wonderful time with your family and other loved ones during this holiday season. Spread joy. Spread cheer. Spread truth. And be free.
