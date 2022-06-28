For generations the Price family has been famous for its shoes. But when Charlie Price’s father dies suddenly, he inherits the family business — a shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and with nowhere to turn, Charlie finds inspiration in Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos.
As this unlikely duo work together to turn the factory around, they soon discover they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible.
And so begins the high-energy, Tony-winning musical sensation, “Kinky Boots,” winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical. With music and lyrics by Grammy and Tony-winning composer Cyndi Lauper, and a book by Tony-winner Harvey Fierstein, the show run now through July 30 at the Bucks County Playhouse.
Taking the role of Lola is Richard E. Waits, a show business veteran who began his career in a television commercial with the legendary Ginger Rogers, after which he left for Broadway, Off-Broadway, as well as national and international tours.
Born in Buffalo, New York, Waits admits growing up he had no idea what career path to follow. “I even thought I might become a pastry chef,” he laughs.
But fate stepped in when he was in high school. He remembers, “I was a production assistant during the play ‘My Fair Lady.’ And when Liza Doolittle – who was a friend of mine — sat on a red velvet couch, dressed in white, with a spotlight just on her, and sang ‘I Could Have Danced All Night,’ I knew exactly what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.
“I was totally hooked,” he adds. “From there on in it was no more pastry chef, just show business, show business, show business!”
So, gathering his talents and a strong desire to succeed, Waits headed off to Buffalo State College to major in Theater. “But I never did finish because the gigs kept coming and I felt I had to take those jobs. I never had the full support of my family, especially my mom. She was a force of nature.’”
In fact, a little later in his career, Waits wrote and composed the music for his own show called “Mama Rose,” a show about the relationship between a mother and son, and fashioned on his own mother.
Over the years his appearances have been highlighted in many shows, including the pre-Broadway production of “First Wives Club,” and workshops of “The Scottsboro Boy.” Other credits include “Ragtime,” “Dreamgirls,” the Parisian company of “La Cage Aux Folles,” and so many more.
Now, he’s making his debut at the Bucks County Playhouse in a role, he contends, took a lot of getting used to.“I practiced walking around my kitchen in those stilettos and believe me, it wasn’t easy. It took a lot of preparation, both mentally and physically to fully prepare for this role but it was so worth it.”
With the dreaded pandemic now seemingly ending, Waits has plans for his future after the show. He also has two dream roles he’d love to do one day.
“One is ‘Sweeney Todd’ and the other is Harold Hill in ‘The Music Man.’ With such great music, doing those shows would be wonderful,” he concludes.
