Section 1: King's faith

He was the son, grandson and great-grandson of preachers. Martin Luther King Jr.'s faith permeated his life — his ideas, his writing and speeches, his view of leadership and his strategy for driving the movement forward.

Section 2: The church and the struggle

The church at the center of the Black community was critical to the civil rights struggle. Many leaders were ministers. Many meetings were held in churches. And the music — often spirituals and gospel songs — was "the soul of the movement."

Section 3: Other paths taken

The Civil Rights Movement was by no means a unanimous cause, even among Black people. Some said it demanded too much, too fast. Some thought nonviolence would lead only to tragedy. And others found their own spiritual paths.

Section 4: The church today

For faith leaders of the social justice movement, both locally and nationally, the struggle never ends. But the leadership, the methods and even the issues that demand attention are changing.