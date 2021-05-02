Local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and schools during the coronavirus pandemic are about to be awarded for their hard work.
The Kimmel Cultural Campus, which includes the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theater, will be giving Philadelphia public, charter and Archdiocese (Title I) teachers gift certificates redeemable for tickets to its lineup of live in-person performances.
“We’ve seen firsthand, the miracles teachers are working in virtual classrooms, while simultaneously juggling their home life during this stressful time,” said Kimmel Cultural Campus president/CEO Anne Ewers in a statement.
“As a nonprofit performing arts organization, that relies on teacher collaboration, our hope is to ignite the city’s gratitude toward teachers and to show them how much they are appreciated,” she added.
Teachers can start signing up for one of 500 $100 gift certificates, which are valued at $50,000 through the generosity of donors, starting Monday in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.
The tickets can be used toward select shows in the upcoming 2021-22 season. Teachers will have to fill out a brief form by May 31 to receive a gift certificate. Teachers will also be able to choose from specific tickets, seat locations, and event dates for the performances.
“The teachers can use the gift certificates for anything on the Kimmel Cultural Campus including the Broadway Shows, Jazz series, and comedy shows,” said Director of Education of the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus Susan Quinn.
“The Philadelphia Orchestra is not included in the campaign, but teachers can go to anything that says Kimmel Center presents on our website,” she added. “They can even use the gift certificates on ‘Hamilton’ if they like. They have a lot of options to choose from and we have a lot of good stuff coming up.”
Despite being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19, the Kimmel Cultural Campus transformed its education programs by offering teachers access to the Kimmel’s “Creative Stages” free education programming for online learning.
Launched in 2018, Creative Stages was developed as part of an education expansion project aiming to educate, engage, and inspire 100,000 students each year in the Philadelphia area through free education programming on the campus and within the community.
The programs are designed to provide a broad performing arts experience to fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders, and give special opportunities to older students.
The education initiatives has reached about 16,000 students in Title I classrooms via virtual residencies, field trips, and instructional videos so far this year.
“We have various signature programs,” Quinn said. “For fourth grade, we have a program called ‘Jazz for Freedom,’ which looks at the history of social change and jazz and how they go hand in hand.
“For fifth-graders, we have ‘One Musical Philadelphia’ where we have kids from all over the city working on the same musical and they perform them at their school. We bring them and all of their families to the Kimmel Center and they get to perform together.
“The sixth grade program is called #PhillyBeatz and students learn how to create electronic music and write their own songs using music software,” Quinn added.
Quinn said she saw firsthand the work teachers were doing during the school year and the Kimmel Cultural Campus wanted to do something to celebrate them.
“I’ve been in Zoom meetings where teachers have their baby in the background, her husband is working from home and she has two toddlers, but is still running an amazing class” Quinn said.
“I’ve also been in classrooms where the teachers are trying to get their students to turn their cameras on so that they can see their students faces and get them even more engaged with lessons.
“We’ve seen the work they’ve done and we wanted to let them know that we appreciate them,” Quinn added. ”They deserve so much applause for what they’ve done this year and we wanted to do something special to honor and celebrate them.”
While this is the first time the Kimmel Cultural Campus launched the certificate campaign, Quinn said they’re already planning to do it again next year.
“I already set aside a group of tickets for a show for next year’s Teacher Appreciation,” Quinn said. “We’re thinking about doing a little reception for the teachers and then send them to the show in May.”
