Khalif Mujahid Ali, a tireless gun control advocate and campaign advisor to former city controller and current mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart, has died.
Rhynhart broke the news Wednesday morning on her social media pages.
"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the unexpected passing of my cherished friend and advisor, Khalif Ali," she said.
One day prior to the announcement of his passing, Rhynhart tweeted a photo of Ali in hopes of reuniting him with his family.
"Please help us find my dear friend Khalif Ali," Rhynhart said. "Khalif is a loving father, son, and founder of the Beloved Care Project. We must reunite him with his family."
Ali was a persistent opponent of gun violence after his sister was killed in 2009 by a senseless act.
Ali, who went to South Philadelphia High School, founded the Beloved Care Project in 2021.
The Beloved Care Project is a nonprofit neighborhood-based initiative that fights for proper school funding, protects women and the elderly, and fights to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia.
"It was 13 years ago, and it is worse now than it was then," Ali told Action News last year when speaking about gun violence in Philadelphia.
"If they don’t show any compassion, it will never get better," said Ali.
Funeral information services will be provided at a later date.
