Keegan-Michael Key has starred in the hit Netflix series “Friends from College,” provided extensive voice-over work for huge animated and live action films such as “Toy Story 4” (playing Ducky alongside his “Key & Peele” partner, Jordan Peele, as Bunny) and “The Lion King” (as Kamari the hyena). But his standout moment was for his role as Jerry in 2019’s acclaimed “Dolemite in my Name” starring Eddie Murphy. — AP Photo/Chris Pizzello