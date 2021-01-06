Mayor Jim Kenney helped announce plans for the 26th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service Wednesday with a virtual and public press conference at Girard College. This year, the MLK Day of Service will be Jan. 18.

Despite the pandemic, plans are underway to make the events safe. To keep the legacy of The MLK Day of Service alive, Heather Wathington, co-chair and president of Girard College, encourages the community that this year is more critical than ever when discussing this year's theme - Justice and the Covid-19 health crisis.

"There is a vaccine for Covid-19, but there is no vaccine for injustice," Wathington said. "We have seen this year to act on meaningful change in our country, like the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement and the record turnout votes in the election."

Todd Bernstein, president of Global Citizen and founder and director of Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service, expressed that the recent pandemic and health care crisis has shined a light upon other important issues.

"Like disparities in health care and systemic racism—massive unemployment, growing food insecurities, and lack of resources for students in underserved school systems," Bernstein said.

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium will be offering free COVID-19 testing at Girard College on Jan. 18 with in-person and drive through testing available. The Black Doctors Consortium provides testing among vulnerable and underserved populations within communities. The group was formed after seeing African Americans being diagnosed at disproportionately higher rates than other groups for COVID-19 cases and Covid-19 related deaths.

Bernstein also mentioned that a virtual conversation will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 18 with experts discussing unemployment, economic justice. He is also working with The Philadelphia Youth Network to have a career expo to confront some of these issues seen within the surrounding community.

Kenney announced the 23rd annual Citizens Award will be given to Dr. Ala Stanford, co-chair and founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. The award honors the accomplishments of social and community initiatives that create a positive impact.

"When the Corona Virus outbreak began, Dr. Standford saw a critical need in the Black community and responded immediately," Kenney said. "In a time when the COVID-19 disproportionately impacted the Black community, particularly front line workers, Dr. Stanford and her team have been going to the heart of underserved communities and Black churches."