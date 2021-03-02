The Kenney administration has eased Philadelphia’s coronavirus restrictions to allow for larger crowd sizes for indoor and outdoor events as the trend of dropping COVID-19 case counts may be stalling.
Maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events are now pegged at 20% capacity, while indoor events are capped at 15% capacity. The changes are effective immediately.
The city’s capacity limits for events are now in line with the state’s regulations, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Tuesday. Gov. Tom Wolf revised the state’s capacity limits Monday.
“We will be changing our restrictions as well to be consistent with the governor’s plans,” Farley said.
Yet the health commissioner warned that COVID-19 case counts in Philadelphia have remained relatively flat during the past two weeks, which has halted a downward trend in case counts. He also expressed concerns about rising COVID-19 case counts in New Jersey, New York and Delaware.
The health commissioner did not rule out reimposing tighter restrictions if case counts rise.
The new occupancy limits have paved the way for fans and employees to return to Wells Fargo Center for Flyers and 76ers games. The Phillies season opener at Citizens Bank Park on April 1 will have fans in the stands too.
The Wells Fargo Center will open Sunday to fans and hundreds of part-time employees, according to a statement from stadium-owner Comcast Spectacor. The South Philadelphia stadium has not allowed fans in the arena since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wells Fargo Center will initially host approximately 3,100 fans for both Flyers and 76ers games. The Flyers are scheduled to take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday.
“This is a big deal for our building and our teams, but it’s also an important step for our local economy,” said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center, in the news release.
“Every time the Flyers and 76ers play at home, we’ll have hundreds of part-time employees back on the job and dozens of local businesses will benefit, too, so this is a win for our entire city,” Camillo added.
Under the new guidelines, the Phillies will open the season against the Atlanta Braves on April 1 with up to 8,800 fans at Citizens Bank Park, the organization said in a news release. Tickets go on sale online for the first 19 games starting March 12.
“The unmatched energy our fans bring to the game has undoubtedly been missed, and we can’t wait to hear their cheers once again come Opening Day,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in the news release.
New Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the way
Philadelphia is expected to receive 13,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this weekend.
Yet Farley warned the city’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was a “very small number” and would not increase for an estimated three weeks.
While Farley said the city’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine supply was “growing,” he did not yet have details about how many vaccine doses the city will receive next week. Philadelphia received approximately 37,000 COVID-19 vaccines for this week.
On Tuesday, the city reported 258 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in residents from the previous day, bringing the total case count to 114,176 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Last week, the city averaged 241 COVID-19 cases per day, according to preliminary data. The positivity rate was 3.5%.
Those figures were relatively unchanged from the week before last that ended Feb. 20: An average of 242 COVID-19 cases per day with a positivity rate of 4%.
Approximately 210,000 individuals have received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Monday and 102,000 people have received their second vaccine dose, Farley reported.
Yet the racial vaccine gap persists: African Americans accounted for 22% of those who have received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose; 4.3% were Hispanic; and 6.4% were Asian. More than 50% of the city's doses have gone to white individuals.
