Ken Martin II, the founder of the Spiritual Literacy Institute (SLI) of Philadelphia, passed away on May 17, 2021. Martin was 63.
He amassed a collection of religious antiquities from around the world for more than 25 years. The library was located at the Historic Ellis Mansion on North Broad Street. Martin wanted people to have a deep understanding of God's word. His slogan "are you anchored in the word" was his mantra.
He was a man of service in the military (U.S. Navy), as well as a community service advocate for the homeless. He volunteered at churches, shelters and food pantries. He was a patron of the arts and supported local artists.
Martin worked on Wall Street and always spoke of how grateful to God he was not working in the World Trade Center. He was always living his life by example.
Martin attended Greater Exodus Church and was friends with pastor Herb Lusk Sr. Martin was the adopted uncle of one of the descendants of Frederick Douglass.
He is survived by a sister; a half brother; his adopted sister Vivian in Philadelphia and her two children; his adopted sister in New York City, Torre and her two children. Martin inspired so many people and was loved by many friends and adopted family in Philadelphia and New York City.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 10 at the Philadelphia Ethical Society, 1906 Rittenhouse Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.