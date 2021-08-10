KAYLIN JIHAD JOHNSON was born Sept. 8, 2004, to Emily Johnson. Kaylin, or K.J. as he was affectionately called by all, was educated in the Philadelphia School District where he indulged in various sports, including but not limited to football, basketball, hockey and baseball.
K.J. loved spending time with his loved ones, making music and most of all making others happy. Although, dancing was not his strongest talent, K.J. loved making dance videos with his twin, Kaiya. K.J. always greeted whoever he came into contact with, with a warm smile, handshake or a hug. K.J. was always overprotective of all the women in his family. He never left without telling his family and friends he loved them.
K.J. spent most of his younger days playing for the Overbrook Monarchs, where he created lifelong bonds with coaches and players. The Monarchs was an extended family to K.J.
K.J. was attending Boys’ Latin where he excelled in both sports and academics. He maintained excellent grades in order to continue to play the sports he loved. K.J. perfected everything he put his mind to. With the support of his mom, there was nothing he wouldn’t try. From sports, acting, rapping and dirt bike riding, K.J. did all and well.
