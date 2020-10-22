A former employee of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. has been charged in federal court with stealing $3 million from the fraternity to allegedly support his gambling habit.

Curtis D. Anderson was fired in December 2018 after having served as the organization’s director of finance for two decades.

The initial allegations surfaced after Santander Bank notified Kappa Alpha Psi Executive Director John F. Burrell of suspicious account activity.

Upon further review of the fraternity’s bank accounts, Burrell advised his organization that Anderson had stolen approximately $978,000 from the fraternity’s Wells Fargo Bank account and another $400,000 from its Santander Bank account.

The Wells Fargo checks allegedly were cashed by Anderson between June 1, 2017, and Dec. 18, 2018, according to previously released court documents. From March through October 2018 alone, Santander reported 87 checks were cashed from the fraternity’s accounts totaling $189,539.

The checks were made payable to Anderson and third parties and were cashed at five Pennsylvania branches.

Anderson was fired after fraternity officials discovered the missing money and confronted him about his alleged theft. Anderson then confessed, according to court filings in the case, telling fraternity officials he was struggling with gambling and drinking addictions and had spent most of the funds at Harrah’s Casino.

On Thursday, Anderson and Burrell were unavailable for comment.

In a statement last year, Burrell said Kappa Alpha Psi was cooperating with a federal investigation and disclosed that an employee had been fired after the discovery of financial “irregularities.” Burrell also said the fraternity was conducting an internal review of its financial operations.