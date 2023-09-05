A home under construction

A home under construction in Sudbury, Mass. — AP Photo/Peter Morgan

 Peter Morgan

You hear a lot these days how unaffordable housing has become in the U.S. One way to think about affordability is to look at home prices relative to household incomes. The common rule of thumb in the 20th century was that you should pay around three years of pretax income for a home. On that basis, housing has been unaffordable for the past 45 years when comparing median house prices to median household income.

The trouble with this analysis is that households are all lumped into the same group, whether they own a home or rent. The reality is that homeowners are richer than renters, and we don't expect the median-income household to buy the median-price home. The median home-owning household has 28% more income than the median household.

Aaron Brown is a former managing director and head of financial market research at AQR Capital Management. He is author of "The Poker Face of Wall Street." He is also an active crypto investor, and has venture capital investments and advisory relations with crypto companies.

Bloomberg Opinion

