Jurors in Colorado on Friday ordered the city and county of Denver to pay $14 million in damages to 12 plaintiffs after finding that police officers used excessive force against them during demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
The civil case in the U.S. District Court of Colorado was the first in the nation in which a lawsuit accusing police of misconduct during the 2020 protests went to trial, according to the plaintiffs’ lawyers, who added that it could set a precedent for other pending cases across the country involving police misconduct against protesters in the George Floyd demonstrations.
The jury of eight Coloradans concluded that the city and county failed to properly train its police and that as a result, officers violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights under the First and Fourth Amendments.
“The verdict is a message to the police department, to the highest echelons of the police department, but also a message to police departments all over the country,” said Mark Silverstein, legal director with the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, which represented the plaintiffs in the case.
The verdict followed three weeks of presentations involving expert testimony, firsthand accounts from police and protesters, and video from body cameras and cellphones.
Police shot at the plaintiffs with projectiles at close ranges without warnings, striking some of them, according to the complaint, which was filed by the ACLU of Colorado and attorneys with the firm Arnold & Porter. Officers also used pepper spray and tear gas, among other tactics, on the plaintiffs, the complaint said. One protester, Zach Packard, was hit in the head by a projectile, knocking him unconscious and sending him to the ICU. He received the largest damage amount, $3 million.
Another plaintiff, Stanford Smith, was talking with other protesters near a park when an officer left a police line and sprayed Smith directly in the face with pepper spray, without warning, the complaint said.
“I feared for my life, because I couldn’t see, I couldn’t breathe,” Smith recalled in an interview Saturday. The protest was the first he had ever attended, he said, having made his way there from the library where he was studying for his board examination as a dental student.
He said he had been offered a settlement but was determined to bring the case to trial.
“What the police did was wrong, and we wanted the facts to come out in court,” said Smith, adding, “This was never about a monetary settlement. To me it was more so about trying to create a way and a system that police are actually held responsible for their actions.”
The city and county of Denver acknowledged shortcomings in how police responded to the protests but argued that the demonstrations caused a “level of sustained violence and destruction” that the city had never seen.
In a statement, the Denver Department of Public Safety, which includes the police department, said: “We were prepared for a worst-case scenario, but we weren’t fully prepared for what transpired. Unfortunately, Denver Police Department officers and other law enforcement officers responding to assist encountered extreme destructive behavior from some agitators among largely peaceful protesters. We recognize that some mistakes were made.”
The Denver Police Department has changed its protest response plans in the years since, according to the Department of Public Safety, including eliminating the use of certain projectiles and instituting additional crowd control training.
