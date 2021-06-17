The Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative and city officials held a flag raising ceremony and announced activities planned for Juneteenth on Saturday at Philadelphia City Hall.
The rally point for the Juneteenth Freedom Day March will be at 52nd Street and Haverford Avenue at 9:30 a.m. The march is to begin at 11 a.m. and is expected to end at Malcolm X Park at about noon.
After the march will be the first Juneteenth Art in the Park Exhibit and a vendors fair, as well as a community food distribution at the Global Leadership Academy across the street.
A full list of Juneteenth events is on Page 4B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.