The Philadelphia Juneteenth Family Inc. hosted a Juneteenth Flag-Raising Ceremony on Monday, in conjunction with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, which is holding similar celebrations across the nation. The ceremony was held at City Hall on the North Broad Street side. There was New Orleans Jazz performed by the Universal Dance and Drum Ensemble's UCC Brass Band. The National Anthem was performed by Henry McMillan of Urban Guerilla Orchestra, and the Black National Anthem was performed by Evelyn Graves Drama Productions. City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson read General Order No. 3 that announced the end of slavery in Texas. The same historic order was read to those who were still being held as slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865, two years after other slaves in the South had already been set free. The day has become known as Juneteenth. FOR MORE PHOTOS, GO TO PHILLYTRIB.COM

