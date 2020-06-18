Juneteenth flag flies in Upper Darby

The Juneteenth flag is flying over Upper Darby for the first time in the township’s history, officials said in a news release on Wednesday. The township also will recognize June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day. “Now more than ever and especially in a community as diverse as ours, it is critically important that we acknowledge and reckon with America’s sin of slavery,” said Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer. “The recognition of Juneteenth and the flying of the flag are small but important steps in the ongoing process of atonement and the continuing fight to dismantle institutional racism and systemic inequities as we struggle to form an ever more perfect union together.” — Courtesy of Upper Darby Township