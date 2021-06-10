Sam Kachidza
Sam Kachidza has been appointed to Ardent Credit Union’s board of directors.
He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in real estate, finance and accounting to the board. In his current role with international grocery chain Lidl, Kachidza is responsible for the company’s expansion strategy in Pennsylvania and oversees a team of real estate and construction managers.
He previously held positions with Deloitte, ING Americas and Robert Charles Lesser & Company.
Kareem Thomas
Reinvestment Fund has named Kareem Thomas as its new managing director of Credit. In this role, he leads all credit review and approval functions for Reinvestment Fund’s lending and investing, and plays a critical part in helping advance the organization’s mission.
Prior to this role, Thomas served as an executive consultant for middle market size companies and nonprofits, where he provided strategic solutions in the areas of risk, human capital, operational effectiveness, and balance sheet management.
Thomas previously served as the chief financial officer of American Reading Company, a for-profit literacy solutions company.
Malcolm Yates
Public Health Management Corporation has named Malcolm Yates as the organization’s first director of Government Relations.
With an extensive background in government relations, legislation and external affairs, he will lead enterprise-wide strategy for strengthening relationships with elected officials and government agencies.
Prior to his role with PHMC, Yates was the district outreach and community affairs director for U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon and served as chief of staff for the 159th Legislative District under State Rep. Brian Kirkland.
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
