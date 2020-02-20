Julia M. Perez, a practical nurse and mental health therapist, died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was 87.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1932 in Philadelphia to the late Julian and Martha Harris. She was baptized in the Catholic faith and remained a devout Catholic throughout her life. She was affectionately referred to by family and friends as “Juju.”
Perez was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from high school. She worked for several years as a practical nurse in various hospitals and later earned an associate degree from Community College of Philadelphia in mental health therapy.
Perez worked for many years as a mental health therapist with the United Cerebral Palsy and Northwest Centers. Her family said she loved and cared for all of her clients, many of whom suffered from mental and physical disabilities.
She married Antonio Perez in 1960. She had one daughter, Lonna D. Evans.
Perez enjoyed traveling, going to various casinos, dancing and listening to music. She also enjoyed attending mass and other gatherings at St. Athanasius Church. Later in life, she moved with her daughter and son-in-law and began attending St. Raymond of Penafort. She enjoyed the church’s choir music. Perez loved the Lord and spread the gospel to many, especially her family.
She was a caregiver to many family members and close friends who became ill. She never asked for anything in return. As the matriarch of her family, it gave her great joy to help care for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members. She also enjoyed volunteering to work the polls during election times.
As her health began to deteriorate, Perez became a resident at the Edgehill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her friends and family visited often. Father Chris Welsh of St. Raymond also visited and administered Holy Communion to her monthly.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Josephine Majett, Marie Smith and Regina Wallace and brother, Albert Harris.
In addition to her daughter, she is survived by: her son-in-law, Henry; grandchildren, Nicole (McDaniel) and Cheryl; sister, Mary Steward; great-grandchildren, Tyron, Nicholas, Olivia and Aaron and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Feb. 21 at St. Raymond's of Penafort Church, 1350 Vernon Road. Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial is in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
